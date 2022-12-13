Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama’s New Gun Laws (Plus A Few More) In 2023
Every year, the start of January brings new laws to the state of Alabama, as well as the nation. Last year, it was a new law related to the vaccine for Covid-19. This time, it's a strange bill that allows law enforcement to easily obtain a warrant for a "wiretap" on your digital devices.
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
auburnvillager.com
Council reviews Alabama's medical cannabis law
The Auburn City Council took a deep dive into the Alabama Medical Cannabis Act and its implications statewide and locally at a work session last Thursday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2021, authorized the production of medical cannabis in the state, set the medical conditions that qualified for treatment, and the forms medical cannabis could take, among other rules and regulations. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will regulate medical cannabis in Alabama, while the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will regulate its cultivation.
WTVM
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
WSFA
Meetings start to expand broadband in West Alabama
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Internet access has long been a problem in many Alabama communities. Now, there’s a push to improve that, especially in West Alabama. Money from the federal government will soon become available to better broadband access statewide. A meeting was held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to make sure some of that money flows into places like Greene County.
Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly
Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.
Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
wvtm13.com
Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama
Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
Statewide groups push for change to pistol permit reimbursement in 2023 session
Statewide groups are pushing for legislation next session to restore funding to sheriff's offices that have lost revenue due to the new permitless concealed carry law passed this year.
Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine
Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
TikTok ban, illegal street racing, alcohol delivery: Down in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a stop to the use of the social app TikTok on government devices and networks. One person has been detained so far in an automobile incident that injured 16 people on Friday night in East Birmingham. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board no...
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
Agencies receive almost $48M to assist low-income families with utility costs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Local grants totaling nearly $48 million have been awarded to local agencies to help low-income households with utility costs. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide emergency funding to help low-income families heat and cool their homes in 2022-23. “Alabama’s coldest and hottest times of the year hit many low-income residents particularly hard when they struggle to pay their utility bills,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “These grants will provide necessary funding to assist these Alabama families.” The grants were awarded to 18 community agencies that manage the program at the local level and receive applications from...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama man among 3 convicted in 7-year poaching investigation in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Alabama man is one of 3 charged in what officials call one of the 'largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.'. (Note: The story below contains a photo embed that some may find disturbing). The Wyoming Game & Fish Department says the arrests come after a...
wbhm.org
Alabama has a trash fee exemption. Why didn’t the elderly people of Valley know about it?
Valley, a city about 30 miles northeast of Auburn, has received national attention for arresting, even handcuffing, elderly residents who have not paid their trash bills. The spark came in late November when authorities arrested and took 82-year-old Martha Menefield to jail for having an overdue trash bill of $77.80. In the days that followed, WIAT-TV reported that at least two dozen people were arrested on similar charges.
Dumpster-Dive Finds New Apple Watches Coach Handbags In Alabama
They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. From what I see, there’s a lot of treasure out there! What am I referring to? Dumpster Diving!! Yes, this is a trend that has gained momentum. There are thousands of videos showing what people have found in dumpsters.
Two wanted for shoplifting in Missouri arrested in Mississippi after chase
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Michigan man and a Florida woman were arrested after a chase in Madison. Police said officers were patrolling the retail shopping area of Grandview Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. They were notified that a vehicle involved in a felony shoplifting and assault in Missouri was in […]
Alabama Power on schedule with $1 billion expansion
Alabama Power Company says it is proceeding on budget and on schedule with a new gas-fired power unit that was a major part of a $1.1 billion expansion approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission in 2020. The company said it is about 70% complete with construction of a combined-cycle...
Alabama schools receive ‘active shooter’ phone calls; police say all were hoaxes
Several schools across Alabama received fake “active shooter” phone calls on Tuesday, state media reported. WKRG-TV reported police agencies in several areas of their coverage area responded to the schools and determined they were hoaxes. Some of the schools went on what they referenced as a “soft” lockdown...
orangeandbluepress.com
Alabama SNAP Eligibility
SNAP Eligibility Test: Gross Income, Net Income and Asset Test. Depending on the state where you belong and on the household members you have be it and elderly (over 60) or a disabled member, your household may be exempted from the Gross income, Net income. and Asset tests. According to a published post by snapscreener, SNAP eligibility requirements in Alabama were expanded beyond the standard federal SNAP eligibility requirements. Net income is difficult to calculate when compared to the Gross income and Asset tests due to its straightforward attributes.
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0