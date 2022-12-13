Read full article on original website
Cowboys appear to make decision on Odell Beckham Jr.
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is landing in Dallas. At least that’s what Jerry Jones is saying. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys owner told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday:. “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says
It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson updates; safety ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Bears
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles offensive line has been together for 12 of their 13 games this season, the exception being the Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals when left Jordan Mailata missed the game because of a shoulder injury. Despite two of their five starters appearing on this week’s injury report heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles will make it 13 out of 14.
Steelers update N.J. native Kenny Pickett’s status amid concussion protocol
It’s not looking great for Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The team plans to announce the starting quarterback on Saturday. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The rookie...
Giants legend has R-rated message for defense ahead of prime-time showdown vs. Commanders
There’s a lot on the line for the Week 15 Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. That’s because both NFC East teams come in with a 7-5-1 record and in their last meeting tied, 20-20, at MetLife Stadium. The showdown is filled with playoff implications.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Jets’ Mike White asked 10 doctors to clear him to play with rib fractures, they all refused
Jets quarterback Mike White wanted to play on Sunday against the Lions. Badly. He wasn’t deterred after Sunday’s game against the Bills, when he said additional tests showed he suffered multiple rib fractures as a result of the big hits he endured, and played through, in the loss.
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants
The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘ready’ for his second chance, but finding redemption won’t be easy
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hasn’t had much to smile about in his second NFL season, a year that was supposed to be a chance for him to take a big step forward but turned into a disaster last month when he was benched amid heavy criticism over his poor play and lack of accountability.
NFL analyst is blown away by Eagles’ Jalen Hurts’ transformation into MVP candidate
Jalen Hurts is one of the headliners in the NFL MVP conversation. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has led his team to 12-1 with consistent play. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dan Orlovsky praised the 24-year-old on ESPN’s “Get Up”:. “Jalen Hurts is the most...
Giants injury report: Xavier McKinney won’t return at Commanders | Latest on Saquon Barkley, Adoree’ Jackson (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Wednesday injury report ... Did not practice: LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), WR/PR Richie James (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (planned rest day), LG Shane Lemieux (toe), SS Julian Love (planned rest day), OLB Jihad Ward (concussion) Limited participation: TE...
Giants’ injury report: Decision to be made at left guard | Richie James back at practice (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Here is the Giants’ official Thursday injury report:. Did not practice: CB Nick McCloud (illness), LB Elerson Smith (Achilles), LG Josh Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), LG Shane Lemieux (toe). WR/PR Richie James (concussion), DL Dexter Lawrence (planned rest day), LG Shane Lemieux (toe), SS Julian...
What channel is Atlanta Falcons game today? (12/18/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks for NFL Week 15 vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons, led by quarterback Desmond Ridder, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 15 NFC South football game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 (12/18/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
