Dallas, TX

Cowboys appear to make decision on Odell Beckham Jr.

It looks like Odell Beckham Jr. is landing in Dallas. At least that’s what Jerry Jones is saying. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Dallas Cowboys owner told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday:. “Odell’s going to join us. There’s a good chance he will, with the...
Jets can’t go back to Zach Wilson, ex-Giants star says

It’s been Mike White time since Week 12. But the New York Jets quarterback’s status is up in the air and he is considered day-to-day with a rib injury that he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Eagles injury report: Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson updates; safety ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Bears

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles offensive line has been together for 12 of their 13 games this season, the exception being the Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals when left Jordan Mailata missed the game because of a shoulder injury. Despite two of their five starters appearing on this week’s injury report heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles will make it 13 out of 14.
John Mara likes what he’s seeing from the Giants

The New York Giants aren’t exactly making it a December to remember. But that’s OK with John Mara. The Giants co-owner talked to Newsday Wednesday at the NFL Meetings in New York City. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Despite going 0-3-1 in their last four...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

