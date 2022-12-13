PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles offensive line has been together for 12 of their 13 games this season, the exception being the Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals when left Jordan Mailata missed the game because of a shoulder injury. Despite two of their five starters appearing on this week’s injury report heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears, the Eagles will make it 13 out of 14.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO