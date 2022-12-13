Read full article on original website
Voters in five Texas cities approved decriminalizing marijuana. Now city officials are standing in the way.
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker...
New Texas maternal mortality report shows disparities persist
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE — For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. At least...
ERCOT gearing up for next wave of winter weather
AUSTIN, Texas — Just days away from the first day of winter, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is gearing up for this season's coming wave of winter-like weather. As a series of cold fronts approach the state, ERCOT released a notice Friday stating that it is closely...
Report: Texas attorney general’s office sought state data on transgender Texans
HOUSTON — This past summer, the Texas Attorney General's Office reportedly asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their Texas driver's licenses and other department records during the past two years. According to a report by The...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation of non-governmental organizations that may be aiding in illegal border crossings
TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into how non-governmental organizations (NGOs) might be planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Abbott said that with the end of Title 42 nearing, "the number of...
PUC releases report on changes made since the deadly Feb. 2021 winter storm, federal report says it's not enough
AUSTIN, Texas — Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) staff released its report to the 88th Legislature listing improvements to the State’s power grid. This stems from a deadly winter storm Feb. 2021. Millions lost power. Hundreds died and temperatures remained in single digits for days. The Electric...
Texas Monthly awards Austin '2023 Bum Steer of the Year' title
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has been bestowed a not-so-nice title by one of the state's most-renowned magazines. Each year, Texas Monthly awards the dishonor of its "Bum Steer Awards" to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months." This year's awards went to U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert; former Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker; Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party; "Floperation Lone Star"; and ... Austin.
Coldest air so far this season arrives late next week; hard freezes likely
AUSTIN, Texas — The coldest air so far this season is on the way to Central Texas, and it arrives late next week. Prior to the Arctic front, we're already chilly with afternoon highs in the 50s through this weekend and early next week, but Thursday is when the coldest air yet arrives.
Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company. Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs. This unique treehouse yurt is tucked...
Temperatures tumble through the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — After last week's abnormally warm temperatures, it's time to find your winter sweaters because cooler weather is on the way!. A dry cold front is expected to move through Central Texas early Friday and reinforce cooler conditions. Afternoon highs are still expected to be near average on Thursday in the mid-60s, but they'll fall into the 50s by Friday.
