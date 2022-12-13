Read full article on original website
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cheyenne East Boys Looking to Make the Next Big Step
A year ago, the Cheyenne East boys made the 4A state championship basketball game, losing to Thunder Basin. That's all the motivation this team needed entering the 2022-23 season. This is a deep team offensively and has a potent 1-2-3 scoring punch with Garret Schlabs, Drew Jackson, and Nathan Mirich. The T-Birds have height and athleticism which will make them tough to beat.
Cheyenne East Looking to 3-Peat as 4A Girls Basketball Champs
With the basketball season underway, one of the teams to watch in 4A is Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are the two-time 4A state champions, defeating Cody both times in the title game. East is a very balanced team with a couple of returning all-state players in Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs. They also have Elysiana Fonseca who is a 3-time all-state volleyball player and sharpshooter Izzy DeLong.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14
LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds has drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today
Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
[WATCH] A Laramie Elementary Shared Holiday Cheer by Caroling
Linford Elementary Choir had the JOY-est time caroling yesterday, according to the school's Facebook page. They caroled throughout the school and sang some holiday tunes!. They all became little Santas, but they were the most adorable, and you can tell they had the most fun!. Watch the video HERE. Thank...
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Laramie, If You’re Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping…
Still have some on the list you haven't finished shopping for? Panicking? No no, don't be. Laramie has your back. The Broke But Happy Trading Co., Dusty Sagebrush Co., and The Sparkly Buffalo will be having a last-minute market event this Saturday!. Come on down and get your last-minute gifts...
Johnson Auto of Laramie Invites You For A Photo With Santa
If you've missed out on the numerous photos with Santa events we had over the last few weeks, here's another chance. Don't put this one off or you might have to wait for next year when Santa's back in town. Join Johnson Auto of Laramie for free photos with Santa...
