WWE NXT Preview (12/13): Deadline Fallout, Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin Vs. Tatum Paxley & Ivy Nile, Lyra Valkyria Debuts

The entire wrestling world is currently talking about Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado), and despite the fact that she's main-evented WrestleMania and won countless titles, internally WWE does not see her as someone who would be on top of the industry for the next five years, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE and Varnado were reportedly far apart in terms of financial figures when they attempted to negotiate her return, and while she is seen as someone who could have another title run the company believes she has peaked as a star. However, WWE did concede that the reality is if she was to return there would be a honeymoon period where fans would go crazy for her, but that clearly isn't something WWE believes she could sustain.

21 HOURS AGO