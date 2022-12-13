ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do

Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations

It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents

A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
