Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Where Can You Get a Meal on Christmas Day in Amarillo?
There are undoubtedly many different reasons you may be looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day. You may have a tradition of taking the family out for Christmas dinner. Heck, you may be tired of family and have to get away. Maybe you are traveling and need a...
Amarillo Make Sure Getting Scammed is Not Under Tree
We made our lists. We have checked them twice. We are marking off what needs to be done this holiday season. It seems that we have so much to do in so little time. So one thing we need to make sure of is that we stay away from being scammed.
Are Gift Cards the Perfect Amarillo Christmas Gift?
There is a lot of debate about gift cards for Christmas. Some people think they are a cop-out when it comes to Christmas Shopping. I personally love them. I love to give them. I love to receive them. I really do. Nothing beats an Amazon gift card as far as...
Amarillo Has the Christmas Spirit, Yes We Do
Have you taken a drive around Amarillo? This is the best time of year to do just that. I mean come on it's Christmas time. Amarillo loves to show off its Christmas spirit. We do have a whole list of the must-see Christmas homes in Amarillo. We do want to make it a tad bit easier on you. We just decided to throw caution to the wind and take a drive.
Wolflin Avenue is Home to Another Cursed Amarillo Building
Are you ready? Ready for another Amarillo Cursed Building?. When we say cursed building we don't mean haunted or demonized, we just mean that it is a building that has had many businesses come and go within its walls. Today we are going to feature the building at 2916 Wolflin...
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Let’s Road Trip to these Perfect 3-Day Weekend Destinations
When it comes to getting away for the weekend, most of us tend to do short getaways. If you are looking to get away for a 3-Day Weekend, here are a few great places near Amarillo to visit. Ruidoso, NM. Ruidoso is about 4 1/2 hours away from Amarillo. It...
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
Amarillo Christmas Tradition The Birth of Christ Cowboy Style
The Amarillo area has many Christmas traditions. One of those stories takes the story of the birth of Jesus and puts a spin on it. What if Jesus had been born in the time of the Cowboy? What would his birth have looked like?. The Baby Jesus still would have...
The Oldest Church in Amarillo Housed Multiple Denominations
It's fascinating to hear and learn the history of the town you live in. Whether you grew up here or just recently moved here, the history is fascinating. One of the main things a city needed when it was first founded was a church. People needed a place to worship and learn the word of God. However, the oldest church in Amarillo wasn't just home to one church it was home to many churches.
Water Bill Payment Resumes In Amarillo, Ending Really Strange Era
Ring the bells. Sound the alarm. It looks like it's finally over. The issues plaguing the City's ability to accept our payments for water service have finally been resolved. Water bill payment is resumes in Amarillo, ending a really strange era when many of us wondered if we ever would again.
Amarillo Business Destroyed by Fire – Here’s How to Help
Amarillo is a great community that comes together especially when tragedy hits one of our community members. On Thursday, December 1st, the Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a 2-alarm structure fire located at Advance Tire Shop located at 2200 SE 27th. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, multiple...
Moving To Amarillo? Here’s Where They’re Coming From.
So you say you're looking for a new place to live huh? Tired of the city, wanna go somewhere else. Well, there are others out there who feel the same way. The wild thing about it? While you're trying to get OUT of Amarillo, there are a lot of people looking to come INTO Amarillo.
Is Amarillo Worth Visiting? Here’s What People Had To Say.
So you wanna go on vacation, and you're going through all the different places you could go. When it comes to choosing a vacation destination, it all depends on what you're looking to do. Is it a beach you crave? Is sightseeing some big attractions on the list?. Maybe it's...
Weekend Fire Claims the Life of Two Amarillo Residents
A fire that occurred over the weekend in Amarillo continues to cause devastation even though the flames have been extinguished. In the early morning hours of Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of North Fairfield. Firefighters fought to control the fire. Once the flames were under control, firefighters entered the residence to search for occupants of the home.
Perfect Present for Christmas? The Gift of Life!
'Tis the season to be jolly, but it's also the season of giving. If you are looking for a great way to give without spending money, then have I got the answer for you. The gift of life aka donating blood. Each year around this time of year, the blood...
Hey Amarillo is it Time to Be Your Own Boss?
Every day you get up and head to the office. You think about how you would do things differently if you were the boss. Heck, you would be a great boss. If you could just find a business to own. Oh, the American dream. If you owned a business you...
Love Pets? You Can Only Own So Many In Amarillo.
Pets are a part of our lives. They become family members, they become support, and they become our happiness. It starts with one, then you figure that pet needs a friend so you get another one. Then you become attached to them and want more and more. Well, better be...
Bored? Palo Duro Canyon Has An Amazing Amount Of Events.
I've written to you several times about my love for Palo Duro Canyon. It's easily one of my favorite places to spend a weekend in the Texas panhandle. I was unaware that the good times don't end with the warmer temperatures. Palo Duro Canyon has an amazing amount of events...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0