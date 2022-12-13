Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students

In a discussion that took part of two different meetings, the Plano City Council decided to address its troll problem, but ended up almost right back where it started. On December 6 and December 12, the body discussed how it should handle speakers who show up, as one council member said, “to advance their social media careers.” The eight members debated the merits of moving the public comment portion of the meeting offline or scheduling it for a different time.

PLANO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO