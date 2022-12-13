ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students

By Jackson King
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth

Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for townhome zoning

During a Dec. 13 meeting, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend rezoning a patch of land in east Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A patch of land at the southeast corner of Ohio Drive and Warren Parkway in Frisco could soon see new townhome development after a zoning request passed the planning and zoning commission Dec. 13.
FRISCO, TX
murphymonitor.com

Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens

Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Coppell City Council approves changes to short-term rental ordinance

Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental ordinance Dec. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Changes to Coppell’s short-term rental ordinance will provide new guidelines for those interested in using their homes as short-term rental properties. Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental...
COPPELL, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Details Plan for Permanent Eviction Ordinance

Dallas' City Council is working on an ordinance that would offer permanent protections to tenants facing evictions. A draft of the permanent ordinance was outlined in a Dec. 9 memo to the council from the Office of Equity and Inclusion. While initial plans called for the permanent ordinance to receive...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Plano City Council Grapples With Its Troll Problem

In a discussion that took part of two different meetings, the Plano City Council decided to address its troll problem, but ended up almost right back where it started. On December 6 and December 12, the body discussed how it should handle speakers who show up, as one council member said, “to advance their social media careers.” The eight members debated the merits of moving the public comment portion of the meeting offline or scheduling it for a different time.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth

The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

