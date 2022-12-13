Richardson City Council approves housing development at Waterview Parkway for UT Dallas students

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas City Council approves White Rock Lake dredging project
Dallas officials authorized the initial steps of a White Rock Lake dredging project during a Dec. 14 City Council meeting. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) The Dallas City Council voted to contract an outside firm in its next step toward dredging White Rock Lake during a Dec. 14 regular meeting. The process...
Lewisville, Coppell focus on senior housing needs
Senior citizens participate in an open chair volleyball game at Lewisville’s Thrive recreation center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact)`. The cities of Lewisville and Coppell are exploring different housing options to better assist their senior residents. Seniors make up a portion of both Lewisville and Coppell’s populations. According to the 2020...
Keller ISD approves firearms for teachers; Frisco ISD plans for growth
Frisco ISD has undergone rezoning often in recent years, and the district continues to grow. (Community Impact staff) The Dec. 16 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast brings two discussions on local education issues. Reporter Mark Fadden brings an update from Keller ISD, which recently approved a ”guardian program,” allowing teachers and staff to bring firearms to campus in an effort to shore up school security. Plus, editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how Frisco ISD has adjusted to constant growth in recent years with regular rezoning efforts.
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approves zoning change in east Frisco
The Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved rezoning 36.2 acres of land at the southeast corner of Warren Parkway and Dallas Parkway. City Council members will hold a public hearing and vote on the zoning change at a later date. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The wheels are in motion to bring...
Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval for townhome zoning
During a Dec. 13 meeting, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend rezoning a patch of land in east Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) A patch of land at the southeast corner of Ohio Drive and Warren Parkway in Frisco could soon see new townhome development after a zoning request passed the planning and zoning commission Dec. 13.
Alliance Airport gets new name to honor H. Ross Perot
Alliance Airport has been renamed Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Alliance Airport was officially renamed Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport in honor of its founder, H. Ross Perot, Sr., on Nov. 15. Government officials, business community leaders and local dignitaries gathered at the airport’s state-of-the-art...
Firehouse Subs planned to open in Coppell
Coppell City Council approved a zone change request to permit a Firehouse Subs at 150 South Denton Tap Road, Ste. 111. (Courtesy Firehouse Subs) A Firehouse Subs is coming to Coppell after multiple attempts from developers. Coppell City Council approved a special-use permit for a Firehouse Subs in the Braewood...
Dallas ISD board of trustees approves academic calendar for 2023-24, 2024-25 school years
Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Dallas ISD officials finalized the base academic calendars for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 school years during a Dec. 15 board of trustees meeting.
Argyle ISD board approves transportation, maintenance renovation funds
Argyle ISD board members approved funding for renovations to two existing district buildings through its 2017 bond funding. (Courtesy Argyle ISD) The Argyle ISD board approved nearly $3 million for renovation work at two district locations. The board approved the funding to go toward renovating two district buildings to be...
Plano officials planning ‘additional due diligence’ before implementing short-term rental regulations
Plano City Council opted to table an ordinance that would have required registration and self-inspection for short-term rental properties during its Nov. 14 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Plano is taking a step back in its process to regulate short-term rentals in the city. The number of short-term...
Salad and Go set to open Lewisville location in December
Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is expected to open its Lewisville location Dec. 20. It will be located at 1102 W. Main St. The drive-thru restaurant chain offers a variety of salads along with wraps, soup and breakfast items.
murphymonitor.com
Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens
Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
City of Southlake approves nearly $1M to purchase radio, video equipment for public safety
The new equipment will provide upgrades to Southlake's police and fire units. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Southlake agreed to spend nearly $1 million on various radio equipment for the department of public safety. The council approved a trio of ordinances during a meeting Nov. 1 that will provide...
Coppell City Council approves changes to short-term rental ordinance
Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental ordinance Dec. 13. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Changes to Coppell’s short-term rental ordinance will provide new guidelines for those interested in using their homes as short-term rental properties. Coppell City Council approved new provisions to the existing short-term rental...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Details Plan for Permanent Eviction Ordinance
Dallas' City Council is working on an ordinance that would offer permanent protections to tenants facing evictions. A draft of the permanent ordinance was outlined in a Dec. 9 memo to the council from the Office of Equity and Inclusion. While initial plans called for the permanent ordinance to receive...
dmagazine.com
Plano City Council Grapples With Its Troll Problem
In a discussion that took part of two different meetings, the Plano City Council decided to address its troll problem, but ended up almost right back where it started. On December 6 and December 12, the body discussed how it should handle speakers who show up, as one council member said, “to advance their social media careers.” The eight members debated the merits of moving the public comment portion of the meeting offline or scheduling it for a different time.
dmagazine.com
Mapped: The Households Responsible for the Highest Emissions in Dallas-Fort Worth
The New York Times published an interactive map this week that seeks to understand the climate impact of households in metro areas across the country. What it found is fascinating, if not something we knew anecdotally: denser neighborhoods that feature a mix of housing, services, jobs, and retail tend to generate less greenhouse gases than suburbs and neighborhoods far from those things. It also shows that wealthier people account for a larger carbon footprint because of their consumption and travel patterns.
The Hive to bring drop-in play care to Northlake
The Hive will open in Northlake at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy The Hive) The Hive will open soon in Northlake. An official opening date could not be provided, but business officials hope for a January open date, according to a company Facebook post. The January opening date is dependent on licensing.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
McKinney ISD OKs renovations to Slaughter Elementary School
Staff presents partial probable costs to refresh Slaughter Elementary School at the Dec. 13 meeting. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) McKinney ISD staff are preparing to renovate Slaughter Elementary School in summer 2023. At the Dec. 13 board meeting, trustees approved costs for a part of the project that would refresh Slaughter...
