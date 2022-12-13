ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?

The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer approach to cooling...
American Express Sounds Alarm on Air Travel Getting More Expensive

While many things got more expensive in 2022, travel is one category in which it's easier to cut back. A recent survey found that out of the 43% of American adults who had hoped to travel this holiday season, 80% altered their plans in some way for financial reasons.

