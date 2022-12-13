Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Adobe Stock Hits Resistance on Earnings Rally. Here's the Trade
Adobe Systems (ADBE) - Get Free Report stock is one of the few tech stocks with a bid on Friday. That’s after the company delivered a solid earnings report on Thursday evening.
Albany Herald
Maxar Technologies Stock Soars On $6.4 Billion Advent Takeover Bid For Satellite Imagery Group
Maxar Technologies (MAXR) - Get Free Report shares more than doubled in pre-market trading Friday after the satellite satellite imagery company agreed a $6.4 billion takeover from Advent International. Advent, a Boston-based private equity group, will pay $53 a share for Maxar, which specializes in satellites used in earth imagery,...
Albany Herald
After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?
The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer approach to cooling...
Albany Herald
American Express Sounds Alarm on Air Travel Getting More Expensive
While many things got more expensive in 2022, travel is one category in which it's easier to cut back. A recent survey found that out of the 43% of American adults who had hoped to travel this holiday season, 80% altered their plans in some way for financial reasons.
