REUSE: My thoughts today ahead of Georgia Early Signing Day

Georgia Fishing Report: December 16, 2022
What part of Georgia do you think about if someone said, “Hey, let’s go trout fishing”? North Georgia, right? And, for the most part – that is correct. Georgia offers some great trout fishing opportunities in the northern part of the state (find out more HERE). BUT, we have some fun news for those that might live or visit a little geographically lower – Trout Fishing in Middle Georgia. WHAT? For a limited amount of time you can catch trout in Perry, Georgia at a location right off I-75.
It is Cotton Pickin Time
It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Georgia Hunters Claim Man Shot at Them, Scared Away Deer With Loud Music
Two deer hunters in Georgia called the police on Nov. 18 claiming that another man not only scared the game away with loud music but also that he shot at them. One of the hunters, aged 61, claimed he was walking into the woods when a man who lived nearby blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. Additionally, he heard a shot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” according to the police report.
New weather radar 2 Georgia universities called a ‘game changer’
Researchers at the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech say a new weather radar will keep residents prepared for when severe weather strikes. Researchers say the new technology will make storm prediction more accurate.
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Are you ready for holiday travel? The Georgia State Patrol is
As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays rapidly approach, Georgia State Patrol Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Officers across the state are preparing for the back-to-back holiday weekends and will conduct high visibility patrols on the heaviest travel days to remind motorists to drive safely. This year’s Christmas holiday...
The night the lights went out in Georgia: Five years later
It's been five years since the world's busiest airport lost power, crippling holiday air travel. 11Alive reporter Jon Shirek takes a look back.
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Georgia high school football championship games to return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
ATLANTA — High school football title games in Georgia will move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium starting next year. Channel 2 Action News attended a news conference held by the Georgia High School Association at the Falcons stadium on Thursday afternoon. The contract will be for three years. The stadium will also hold the girls flag football championship.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Clients want high-end Georgia home builder arrested
High-end home builder Mikel Muffley was in court pushing back against clients who say he stole their money. The FOX 5 I-Team's Dana Fowle was at court and heard both sides of this unusual case.
What Georgia drivers should do if a pothole damages their vehicle
A metro Atlanta driver says a pothole on the highway left her with a blown tire and damage to her rims. "My question to them would be what if their daughter or mother or child was driving on the road and hit the same pothole? Is it going to take someone dying?" said Kim Brooks.
‘No, there will be no rematch’ says GHSA after controversial championship call
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - State championship high school football is returning to the big stage. Officials say championship games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year. One of the changes many players, coaches, fans, and spectators hope will come with the move is adding instant replay during...
Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing
Of all the inmates at Augusta State Medical Prison in the spring of 2020, no combination may have been more combustible ...
Georgia Republicans Introduced Runoffs To Suppress Black Votes. Now They Want To Change the Rules
Eight days since Senator Raphael Warnock won his re-election, and now that Georgia is a firmly competitive state, Republicans in the state want to change the voting rules again. On December 14, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) stated that Georgia is looking to do away with the runoff system entirely. As a refresher, the Georgia runoff is a second election that’s triggered after a general election if no one gets more than 50% of the vote. Raffensperger cited the strain on election officials bleeding into the holiday season, but a better reason to get rid of it is that it’s a policy created during the Civil Rights movement to water down Black voting blocks.
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
Basketball: Key early region matchups highlight weekend action
Some huge early-season showdowns in Regions 7-3A and 8-4A will highlight Friday night's hardwood action around Northeast Georgia. On the boys' side, White County and Gilmer will square off in Cleveland with first place in 7-3A on the line. The Warriors, despite a slow start to the season, are undefeated in region play to this point. On the girls' side in 7-3A, Lumpkin County heads to Pickens as both teams look to stay in the upper-tier of the standings.
