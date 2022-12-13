ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FTX Japan granted 3-month extension on its business suspension

Japanese regulators have granted approval to FTX Japan to extend the suspension of its business operations by three months. As CoinGeek previously reported, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a business suspension order to FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of collapsed global exchange FTX in mid-November. The FSA order prohibited the exchange from conducting any business until December 9.
Boardz—A global forum powered with Bitcoin

Boardz is a global forum where users can discuss various topics and earn Bitcoin SV. In order to incentivize early participation, the Rewardz program launches with over 80 BSV, ready to tip users’ good content. Boardz is akin to old-school-style forums such as Reddit or GameFaqs. A Boardz user...
Australia digital asset regulations coming in 2023

Australia plans on overhauling its digital asset regulations in 2023, setting the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of digital asset firms, the country’s Treasury announced this week. The move comes at a time when lax regulations have been blamed for losses incurred by thousands of Aussie investors following...
Argo Blockchain can’t guarantee it will avoid bankruptcy despite London relisting

Argo Blockchain PLC (NASDAQ: ARBK) is close to restructuring and selling some of its assets to improve its liquidity and avoid filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company has revealed that its shares got relisted on the London Stock Exchange. The BTC block reward mining company has had a rough...
Thailand’s securities regulator ramps up investor protection with tighter digital asset regulation

Thailand’s primary securities regulator is eyeing the launch of comprehensive rules for the entire digital asset ecosystem to protect investors’ interests. Information picked up by local media outlet Bangkok Post noted that the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is pushing for tighter controls over industry operators because of the recent implosions that rocked the industry this year. The SEC cited the collapses of TerraUSD, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital (3AC) as reasons for the renewed urgency.
Binance denies solvency issues as exchange endures record outflow

Binance’s CEO is trying to curb a massive outflow of assets as the digital exchange’s name gets dragged through the mud on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs held a hearing into the collapse of the FTX exchange, whose former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday on fraud and money laundering charges. The hearing followed Tuesday’s hearing by the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, part of Washington’s frantic efforts to appear as if they’re on top of this debacle.
Bank of England invites applications for CBDC wallet proof of concept

The Bank of England (BoE) is inviting applications from companies on a sample wallet that could one day hold its central bank digital currency (CBDC). The BoE has been conducting research on the viability of a digital pound for years now, although it has yet to commit to developing one. However, it has previously revealed that if it did develop its CBDC, it would not produce the wallet.
Block Dojo entrepreneurs: NFTs, music and CBDCs

On this week’s episode of CoinGeek Conversations, Charles Miller meets three entrepreneurs from the Bitcoin SV incubator Satoshi Block Dojo, each developing a new platform that could change the way we live and work. Do you want to create an NFT but know nothing about blockchain? If so, listen...
Senate committee digs into the burst FTX bubble

In a rough and dramatic week for the digital asset industry, a United States Senate hearing on Wednesday sought to examine some of the causes of the FTX collapse and measures that might prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future. In a hearing titled “Crypto Crash: Why the...
China: Authorities arrest 63 people linked to digital asset money laundering ring

Chinese authorities operating in Inner Mongolia have uncovered a prolific money laundering ring using virtual currency for their illicit operations, according to a report released by a local media outlet. The gang was said to have succeeded in moving CNY12 billion (US$1.7 billion) since the start of their operation. Investigators...
2022: A year in regulation

2022 has been a fascinating year for digital asset regulation. Anyone paying attention knew going into the year that it would be a big one for regulators and law enforcement looking to reel in the industry. Many of those aware of this will also have been cautiously waiting for the day when one of the industry’s many ticking time bombs detonate, though trying to predict precisely which bomb would go first and when it would happen was fool’s gold.
Payment must change – credit card is a systemic ripoff

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. “BREAKING NEWS – Mastercard just demo’d a transaction on Polygon Technology paid for directly with credit card! Gas fees and all...”. This is not a...

