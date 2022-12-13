ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Matt McMahon magnifies importance of comeback win vs Wake Forest

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYPX6_0jgyjV2W00
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

LSU locked down a 72-70 neutral site victory over the weekend against Wake Forest, needing a 20-point comeback in order to take down the Demon Deacons. After the game, Tigers head coach Matt McMahon said he hopes the thrilling come-from-behind win helped bring the team a lot closer together, since they faced and defeated a lot of adversity together in that game alone.

“Well, I hope we learned a lot about each other,” said McMahon about the win afterwards, crediting his team for making the necessary adjustments. “And you hope when you face adversity that you either lay down and you get beat by 40 there, or you come together as a team and find a way to chip away at it and make the necessary adjustments to play your way back into the game.”

McMahon noted that it’s generally tough to beat an ACC side when you have as pitiful a first half as his team did. But, to LSU’s credit, they played much fiercer towards the end of the first and into the second half.

“You know, it’s very rare against an ACC opponent to give up a 17-0 run in the first half and a 10-1 run and still find a way to win. Really, the the tale of two halves. When we were down 39-19, there were four minutes to go in the half. I think, over the next stretch, we outscored them 40 to 15 to take a five-point lead. And then went gave up an 8-0 run to go down three and still found a way to win. So I thought it just spoke to the the toughness and character of our team that we’re trying to build. And I hope it’s something that will propel us forward and give us some momentum.”

McMahon then pointed to a specific lineup that unlocked the comeback for the Tigers, which began late in the first half and continued through the final 20 minutes.

“Well I thought it started with the the energy and the effort that group played with the last four minutes of the first half. And I think improved execution. No. 1, much better defensively. I think we gave up two points down the stretch and finished the half 14-2. And then on the offensive end, just better ball movement, much better shot selection that enabled us to to chip away at it and close the lead to eight as they’re going in at halftime. But that’s why we started that same group to start the second half. They did the work to get us back into the game and thought they had the right mindset to execute and help us find away to win.”

Who was that five-some that turned the tide of the game for the Tigers? Well, it was: Justice Williams, Derek Fountain, Adam Miller, Cam Hayes and KJ Williams. So the team’s two-leading scorers and three guys who have combined to start one game this year. It’s a rare lineup for Matt McMahon, but it was working vs. Wake Forest so he rode it.

Heck of a win for the Tigers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University football coach parts ways with Aggies

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Coach Sam Washington is reportedly parting ways with the Aggies. Washington took over at NC A&T State University in January 2018. He started strong with the university by winning the Celebration Bowl and the Black College Football National Championship in his first two seasons. Over the past two seasons, the Aggies […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul has a new accomplishment: College graduate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Chris Paul, one of the NBA’s pre-eminent point guards, walked on Friday morning. That is, he walked in the winter commencement at Winston-Salem State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in communications in a ceremony at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Thus Christopher Emmanuel Paul, age 37, known as “CP3,” “The […]
SALEM, MA
WFMY NEWS2

Carolina Panthers honor Reidsville coach

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers honored a high school coach in Reidsville Thursday. Panthers have selected head football coach Jimmy Teague of Reidsville High School, as their High School Coach of the Year presented by GMC. Teague was celebrated in a surprise ceremony by administrators, players, students, and...
REIDSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Rogers to lead South Stokes Football Program

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hired a familiar face that will run the football program at the school this past week. Assistant coach Justin Rogers has been promoted to the head duties after David Diamont retired at the end of the season after coaching the Sauras for the past four years. Rogers is the 15th head football coach named for the program.
WALNUT COVE, NC
WBTV

Catawba College names new head football coach

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College Director of Athletics Michelle Caddigan announced Thursday that Tyler Haines has been named the 22nd head football coach at Catawba College. Haines joins Catawba College after serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Shepherd University during the 2022 season. ”After a thorough...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

NC A&T State University to perform in HBCU band showcase

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s funny how your life can take an unexpected direction.   Since at least kindergarten, Thomas Warner, Jr. was determined to be an architect. He ven had a full scholarship to college to study architecture, but you’ll find him in front of the North Carolina A&T State University Blue & Gold […]
GREENSBORO, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Winston Salem, NC

A visit to Winston Salem, N.C. will charm you with its interesting history and fascinating cultural scene. The foodie scene in Winston Salem is not to be dismissed, either. The cuisine in this central North Carolina city has its roots in old Southern traditions with a twist of the contemporary and an international flare.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

WSSU student arrested in classroom

A student at Winston-Salem State University is facing charges after an argument with a professor. We heard reaction from students around campus.
Bossip

BFFR! White Professor At HBCU Winston-Salem State Has Black Student Arrested For “Not Apologizing” For Yelling At Her

If you haven’t already seen the viral video of a Winston-Salem State University student being arrested in her classroom then we’ll warn you right now, this is going to piss you off. The video in question shows Leilla Marie being put in handcuffs while telling her history professor Dr. Cynthia Villagomez all about her dusty-a** self in front of a classroom full of shocked peers. Peep game.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
nddist.com

Henkel Completes North Carolina Expansion

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings and a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands, on Wednesday celebrated the expansion of its operations in Salisbury, North Carolina. The expansion of Henkel’s existing site brings a new 10,000-square foot, state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable...
SALISBURY, NC
rhinotimes.com

There’s Something Fishy This Christmas At Gibson Park

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has brought an early Christmas present to Guilford County anglers. The commission just freshly stocked a pond at Gibson Park. The state’s Wildlife Commission has been increasing seasonal fishing opportunities across central and western North Carolina by stocking surplus trout in select bodies of water – including, most recently, at Guilford County’s Gibson Park at 5207 W. Wendover Ave.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
91K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy