Auburn, AL

Auburn to visit pair of skill players in Georgia on Tuesday, making moves for both

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
War Room Plus: Auburn recruiting intel

Auburn on Tuesday will have at least two assistant coaches in Georgia to visit several recruiting targets.

