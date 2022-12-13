ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

Comments / 2

 

9&10 News

Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase Outside Ludington

A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
LUDINGTON, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash

The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation

SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
SAGINAW, MI
iheart.com

Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

