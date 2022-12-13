Read full article on original website
Man taken into custody following domestic incident at motel
Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase Outside Ludington
A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
Fox17
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
65-year-old man dies after crash in Lansing on Saturday
A 65-year-old man has died after a crash in Lansing Saturday afternoon, according to Lansing police.
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
WOOD
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports. (Dec. 14, 2022) Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly …. The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had...
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation
SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
Woman critically injured after crash in Georgetown Twp
At an intersection, a Jeep Cherokee ran a red light, according to the deputies' report, and collided with a vehicle moving forward with a green light.
Woman critically injured in Ottawa County crash
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
iheart.com
Kentwood man admits to using PPP funds for wedding, convertible
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old Kentwood man has admitted defrauding the government out of thousands of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program. Kurtis Vandermolen pleaded guilty to bank fraud and money laundering charges yesterday. Prosecutors say he used roughly $170,000 from the pandemic relief program, in part, to pay...
WILX-TV
11 men charged in drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Mark Trotten, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, joined by multiple federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement for a press conference sharing the results of an investigation that culminated in search warrants being executed, numerous arrests being made, and charges filed against 11 people.
Man injured in Grand Rapids house fire dies
A man has died because of injuries he suffered in a house fire last Thursday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.
Dashcam: Deputies chase stolen vehicles near Kentwood
Deputies chased four cars, all believed to have been stolen, in metro Grand Rapids early Monday, two of which were eventually ditched and one of which rolled over.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
Traffic stop by Michigan State Police leads to drug, firearm arrest
The traffic stop led to the troopers, with the assistance of a K-9 police dog, discovering methamphetamine and multiple guns and ammunition
