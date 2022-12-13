Read full article on original website
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
Report: West Virginia Suffers Loss of DL Jordan Jefferson to Transfer Portal
WVU suffers another big transfer loss, this one from the defense. Matt Zenitz of On3Sports broke the news late Friday night of defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson’s decision to leave the program and finish his college career elsewhere. Unlike most of the other transfers, especially as far as defensive players, Jefferson is a loss of an established veteran who has been a productive member of the team.
Bob Huggins, Erik Stevenson React to NCAA Denying Perez’s Waiver
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guard Erik Stevenson reacted to the NCAA denying Jose Perez’s waiver for eligibility. Perez’s denial was ruled on Friday night. “We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said in a press release. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”
Source: West Virginia to Immediately Appeal NCAA Denial for Jose Perez’s Waiver
A source told WV Sports Now that West Virginia’s basketball program will immediately appeal the NCAA’s decision on Jose Perez’s waiver. The NCAA denied Perez’s eligibility for this season on Friday evening, as first reported by Jon Rothstein. West Virginia will begin the appeal process on...
Cincinnati Transfer WR Nick Mardner Makes Visit to WVU
With the top four wide receivers on the West Virginia roster not returning for the 2023 season, Neal Brown will now have to take the necessary steps to find new playmakers for the Mountaineers’ offense. A possible start was presented on Thursday evening with University of Cincinnati transfer wide...
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?
What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
WVU Makes Offer to Kent State Transfer Ja’Shaun Poke in Search for WR
With wide receiver now a need position for the Mountaineers, West Virginia has been busy throwing out offers to transferring players in hopes of adding a veteran to their 2023 offense. Today, that process continues with an offer going to Ja’Shaun Poke. This offer comes only a day after Poke...
WVSN’s Mike Asti Appears on ‘Burning Couch Pod’ to Talk New AD, Portal Chaos, More
With so much going on surrounding the West Virginia athletic program, WVSN’s Mike Asti was asked to appear on a podcast hosted by a media college and one of the greatest Mountaineers ever to discuss it all. Asti joined the Burning Couch Pod with Matty Staudt and Steve Slaton...
Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule
Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
West Virginia Extends Offer to Coveted 2024 4-Star Safety TyShun White
The West Virginia football program knows it’s going to take a lot of work to build a strong secondary on defense for years to come. And that’s why they are trying to get in the mix for a top prospect now, even though he still has a year of high school left.
Transfer Portal Update: West Virginia’s Losses Have Been Mostly About Depth
Even after making the path forward for the West Virginia football program known, it’s impossible to ever truly have certainty in the midst of the current climate surrounding college football. Neal Brown is still the head coach. His staff is presently intact. WVU has hired Wren Baker as its...
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
