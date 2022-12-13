ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU Basketball Transfer Jose Perez’s Waiver Denied by the NCAA

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez’s waiver has been denied by the NCAA, as first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. WV Sports Now has learned that WVU’s basketball program will immediately appeal the decision from the NCAA. As of right now, Perez will be eligible to...
Report: West Virginia Suffers Loss of DL Jordan Jefferson to Transfer Portal

WVU suffers another big transfer loss, this one from the defense. Matt Zenitz of On3Sports broke the news late Friday night of defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson’s decision to leave the program and finish his college career elsewhere. Unlike most of the other transfers, especially as far as defensive players, Jefferson is a loss of an established veteran who has been a productive member of the team.
Bob Huggins, Erik Stevenson React to NCAA Denying Perez’s Waiver

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guard Erik Stevenson reacted to the NCAA denying Jose Perez’s waiver for eligibility. Perez’s denial was ruled on Friday night. “We are disappointed by the news that we received this afternoon from the NCAA,” Huggins said in a press release. “All of Mountaineer Basketball is hurting for Jose. We plan to appeal this decision.”
Cincinnati Transfer WR Nick Mardner Makes Visit to WVU

With the top four wide receivers on the West Virginia roster not returning for the 2023 season, Neal Brown will now have to take the necessary steps to find new playmakers for the Mountaineers’ offense. A possible start was presented on Thursday evening with University of Cincinnati transfer wide...
Farrell Files: Is a Difference Maker Coming to West Virginia Football?

What’s going on with WVU recruiting and in the portal? Here’s my latest Farrell Files for West Virginia. LB Amari Gainer is on campus and the staff hopes to close down the FSU transfer if they can. Gainer also likes Cincinnati, as well as Colorado and North Carolina, but it seems the Bearcats are the worry here if he leaves uncommitted. Gainer was injured much of this season but has experience and is a great, and I mean great, lockerroom leader. The hope is to plug him into the defense and have him help keep everyone on defense on the same page in a must year for Neal Brown.
Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule

Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
