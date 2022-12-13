ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles

The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Globalfoundries begins layoff process

ESSEX, Vt. — GlobalFoundries, Vermont's largest private employer, is expected to issue layoffs this week. The company originally announced it would lay off employees in November. The microchip plant in Essex Junction currently employs more than 2,000 people. GlobalFoundries told NBC5 that they have started the process and they...
ESSEX, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member

By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls

Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WILLISTON, VT
albanymagic.com

Updated Snowfall Amounts for the Capital Region

It’s a pretty big storm and numbers have been all over the place the last couple days, but as it approaches the Capital Region and the Northeast, snow totals are becoming clearer. In the higher elevations of Warren, Saratoga, Fulton and Herkimer Counties, as much as two feet of...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church

City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
BURLINGTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison

The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
Barton Chronicle

Lawsuit asks for Newport grant revocation

NEWPORT — An unsuccessful applicant for a state grant funded with money recovered from Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resorts, is suing those associated with deciding who got the grant. The suit filed in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court Friday by Housing Our Seniors in Vermont, Inc. and Lakemont Retirement Community, LLC, says the winner of the money, Northeast Kingdom Development Corporation, did not meet the requirements set out in the grant application.
NEWPORT, VT

