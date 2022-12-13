Pursell lays out her legislative agenda; Underdahl discusses the legislative help needed for health care; Stage being set for new Comprehensive Plan

Read full article on original website
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
740thefan.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
kymnradio.net
Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Ass’t City Planner Revee Needham discuss new grant program
Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell and Ass’t City Planner Revee Needham talk about a. $1 million Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant Program. Grants will be used to support economic recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and other challenges that have arisen since March 15, 2020. To...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: current rent control policy "not happening"
The strong opposition comes a day after a 25-person working group of landlords and tenants voted to cap rent increases at 3% annually with limited exceptions.
University of Minnesota student leaders call on Regent Steve Sviggum to resign
The leaders said Sviggum’s continued presence on the board “will signal a hostile attitude toward diversity and deter prospective students from choosing one of the five University of Minnesota campuses.”
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
kymnradio.net
Weather causes school delays, closures; School board votes against referendum; Rice County Board approves near 9% levy increase
Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools, Randolph, and Kenyon Wanamingo schools are all closed today. The Northfield Public Schools opened two hours late. Northfield morning Kid Ventures and morning-only Hand in Hand Preschool sections were also canceled. Specific building start times and other important details about schedules at northfieldpublicschools.org .
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Elko New Market residents rally against proposed water bottling plant
The Elko New Market City Council is set to vote Thursday, Dec. 15 on a proposal by California-based Niagara Bottling to construct a 425,000-square-foot water bottling plant in the city. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A proposed water bottling plant in Scott County is being met...
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
kymnradio.net
Nelson named full-time NAFRS Chief; Waterford Town Hall move has been called off; Northfield Chanukah celebration set for Sunday
Tom Nelson, the interim Chief of the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service had the word “Interim” removed from his title yesterday, as the NAFRS Board of Directors appointed him to the position of full-time Fire Chief at their regular board meeting. Earlier this year the board had...
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
Hastings Star Gazette
Dakota County Board of Commissioners approve 2023 budget and property tax
The Dakota County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, Dec. 13 to approve the 2023 budget and property tax levy. The operating budget will be $306 million. The budget supports, which features the lowest county tax rate in the metro area, is designed to address increased service needs and keep costs low.
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Two Minnesota Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
KARE
Minneapolis Public Schools faced with finding path out of 'impending fiscal crisis'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is facing an "imminent financial crisis," according to the district. In a memo from November 29, MPS Senior Financial Officer Ibrahima Diop said sticking with the status quo is "not sustainable" and that the time to effect change is "running short." The...
ccxmedia.org
Seven New Hope Businesses Fail Tobacco, Alcohol Compliance Checks
The New Hope City Council approved fines and penalties for seven businesses caught selling tobacco or alcohol products to minors. New Hope police conducted compliance checks on Oct. 17 at 33 establishments that sell alcohol and/or tobacco products. It was the first violation for the seven businesses cited. The businesses...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Charges: Owner of Vic's Blue Dog restaurant didn't pay income taxes for 11 years
CHASKA, Minn. – A Twin Cities restaurant owner is charged with almost 20 felonies after he allegedly failed to pay millions in Minnesota state income tax for more than a decade.The Carver County Attorney's Office says an anonymous tip was sent this summer to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, claiming 61-year-old Paul Mark Carlson – owner of Vic's Blue Dog in Victoria – was paying his workers in cash.Investigators soon found that Carlson hadn't paid individual income taxes for 11 years, and there were no returns filed for his restaurant during that time frame. It was estimated that just between...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
