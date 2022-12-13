Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Surge Boosts TV Viewing in November
Boosted by Thanksgiving, television viewing increased 7.8% in November from the month before, according to Nielsen. Thanksgiving saw the second most TV viewing of any day so far this year and there were five days during the month in which viewing topped 100 billion minutes. The biggest viewing day of the year was Jan. 16, a day with three NFL Wild Card playoff games.
World Cup Final; NFL Saturday Games: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (December 17-18)
The World Cup final and NFL Saturday and Sunday games dominate this weekend’s live TV sports action. Fox on Sunday morning will televise the FIFA World Cup final game between Argentina and France, as well as Saturday’s third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. Fox is coming off a record-breaking week of World Cup coverage that saw the network average 6.5 million viewers for its two semi-final telecasts – the highest viewership for any World Cup on U.S. airwaves, according to the Sports Business Journal.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Scripps Sees Opportunity in 'Broken' RSN Business
With the regional sports network business model broken, the E.W. Scripps Co. sees an opportunity to step up and play hardball with the big boys. Brian Lawlor, who was named president of the new Scripps Sports division, told Broadcasting+Cable that cord-cutting has become a "massive problem" for teams and leagues. That makes his company's broadcast stations and linear networks attractive to rights holders looking to reach a bigger share of fans and potential fans.
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, ESPN Battle to a Draw for First Place in Primetime
Fox News and ESPN tied for first on last week’s primetime chart during the first full week of December. Fox News and ESPN each averaged 2.1 million viewers during the week of December 5 to December 11, according to Nielsen. ESPN was paced by its December 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football telecast, which averaged more than 11 million viewers, while Fox News benefited from its coverage of the December 6 Georgia Senate runoff election.
Fox Sports Digital Looks Ahead as it Tees Up World Cup Final Coverage
With two more games left in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Fox Sports Digital is already looking to shift focus from its unprecedented and successful coverage of the soccer tournament to future big Fox Sports events. Fox’s World Cup coverage — led by its FIFA World Cup NOW pre- and...
SBJ Marketing: Bush's Best wants Peyton Manning to 're-frame' beans
I can’t remember a year-end with so much uncertainty about the outlook for the next. IPG’s Magna Global now forecasts that national TV networks’ ad revenues will fall 6.4% next year. It makes for a difficult read for those attempting 2023 planning. "There are so many mixed messages in the marketing economy, it’s tough to get a focus on next year," said one agency president. "We haven’t seen clients slashing budgets dramatically, but there’s this general pause with a lot of them."
Justin Hartley Drama 'The Never Game' on CBS Next Season
Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in drama The Never Game on CBS. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver. The show is planned for the 2023-2024 season. Hartley played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which wrapped on NBC in 2019. On The Never Game, he will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own damaged family.
College Football Bowl Season Kicks Off December 16
Cable and broadcast networks will televise more than 40 college football bowl games over the next month as the sport counts down to its National Championship game. The first of the bowl games kicks off on ESPN December 16 as Miami (Ohio) battles UAB in the Bahamas Bowl and Troy faces UTSA in the Cure Bowl. The bowl season concludes on January 9 with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the winners of the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl (Michigan-TCU) and Peach Bowl (Georgia-Ohio State), both of which will air on ESPN.
