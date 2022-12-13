Parolee Pleads Guilty to Shootings at Garden Grove, Fountain Valley Stores

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 34-year-old parolee with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty Monday to shooting at a convenience store clerk and opening fire at another store days later and was immediately sentenced to a dozen years in prison.

Garden Grove police were called to a convenience store in the 8900 block of Chapman Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2021, when an irate customer fired seven rounds at a clerk behind the counter, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. The clerk was not injured. The customer also shot out the store's front window as he drove away, prosecutors said.

Odis Richard Cox also shot at a 7-Eleven store at 10950 Warner Ave., near Euclid Avenue, in Fountain Valley on Nov. 18, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

The Buena Park resident pleaded guilty to attempted murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, being a prohibited person owning ammunition, and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, all felonies.

Cox also admitted sentencing enhancements for the firing of a gun, being armed with a gun in the commission of a felony and attempted premeditated murder, according to court records.

Cox was given credit for 448 days in custody while awaiting trial.

Cox pleaded guilty in August 2019 to a felony count of buying or receiving a stolen vehicle or equipment and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and on May 20 to a felony count of robbery as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and brandishing a weapon, according to court records.

Cox was also on probation for a crime committed in San Mateo County and parole supervision in Los Angeles County, according to court records.

While out of custody since his plea deal in May 2021, Cox "has made no positive progress," according to probation officials. "He continues to struggle with addiction and failed to get into treatment as directed by probation. He has refused to utilize any community resources constructively despite being provided with referrals for assistance in these areas."

Cox has a criminal history dating back to 2009, according to court records.

Cox pleaded guilty in July 2020 to leading police on a chase, a felony, as well as misdemeanor counts of theft with a prior felony conviction for stealing a vehicle, falsely representing himself to an officer, hit-and-run with property damage and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records.