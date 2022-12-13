ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HOOK price defies gravity as Hooked Protocol activity rises

Hooked Protocol is a small but fast-growing platform. Its activity has surged to position 1 in DappRadar rankings. Hooked Protocol price defied gravity as the developers started airdrop distributions. It also rose as the platform rose to the top of the DappRadar rankings of the top BSC chain networks. HOOK rose to $2, which was much higher than this month’s low of $0.10.
Expert panel: what mistakes should users avoid when attempting to buy cryptocurrencies

Look no further than the crypto market for this, when the entire space seemed to get a little bit over-excited, shall we say, during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The year 2022 has exposed a lot of overvalued investments as the economy has flipped and capital has flowed out of the space. Many investors are hurting bad, so perhaps it is a good time to take stock of errors and see whether these can be avoided in future.
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan

San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
Should I buy Metacade (MCADE) during the crypto market crash of 2022?

Crypto market crashes are full of prime buying opportunities. It’s often said that great projects are on sale, as 90% price reductions during the bear market mean you can buy a much bigger stack of tokens for the same initial investment cost. Great projects never stop building, even during...
Expert panel: what is your biggest tip for a user just getting into crypto?

It has been a wild few years in the cryptocurrency industry. Only a few years ago, crypto was still a niche and enigmatic concept to most, yet today it is firmly in the mainstream. During the pandemic years especially, there was a massive influx of new users into the industry....
Revealed: 5 Best Altcoins to Buy and hold long-term in 2023

Altcoins consistently return the biggest percentage increases out of any digital asset class. Early-stage blockchain projects have the potential to attract millions of users over time and the level of innovation in the space is oftentimes staggering. With that said, the recent prices look like a prime opportunity to purchase...
Brazil Central Bank plans to launch CBDC in 2024

Brazil Central Bank is planning to launch a CBDC in 2024. According to the president of the central bank, digital assets could drive participation. Brazil will join the likes of China, the Bahamas, and Nigeria as nations with individual CBDCs. The president of the Brazil Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto...
Ethereum suppy: whales add 561,000 ETH in just two days

Ethereum’s large investors holding at least 100 ETH and up to 1 million ETH increased their overall bags by 2.1% in November. Amid price fluctuations, sharks and whales scooped 561,000 ETH in two days between 5th and 6th December 2022. These large investors now hold approximately two-thirds of Ethereum...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest buys another $3.2 million worth of Coinbase shares

Ark Invest has invested another $3.2 million in Coinbase, bringing its total shares to 5.8 million. COIN is up by nearly 4% during Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Coinbase has underperformed this year and could record losses by the end of the year. Ark Invest purchases $3.2 million worth of...
Australian regulator ASIC sues Finder Wallet

ASIC is suing Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced financial services. ASIC claims the Finder Earn product closely resembled a debenture. Finder Wallet stopped providing the service to its customers last month. ASIC sues Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced services. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on Thursday, December...
Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option

The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.
Binance’s proof of reserves auditor pulls report, what does it mean?

Mazar’s, the accounting firm who worked with Binance on the proof of reserves report, has pulled the link from its website. Controversy followed the report, with critics decrying its lack of information on the liability side. Mazar’s had previously stated that this was a “report” and not an “audit”...
Why has the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust discount hit an all-time high?

Grayscale is the largest Bitcoin fund in the world. Discount to underlying asset (Bitcoin) has reached record levels, breaching 50%. Concern about reserves, higher fees and other hurdles explain the discount, which likely won’t close anytime soon. The discount to net asset value of the Grayscale Bitcoin trust is...
Bitcoin price retreated: pattern points to a comeback

Bitcoin price has retreated after the Fed decision. The Fed decided to hike rates by 50 basis points. The inverted head & shoulders pattern points to more upside. Bitcoin price pulled back on Thursday as the market reflected on the latest interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. After soaring to $18,378 on Wednesday, Bitcoin retreated by 4% to $17,673. It is still substantially higher than the year-to-date low of $15,470.
Is Cardano a good investment?

Cardano is a struggling Ethereum killer that has failed to gain traction. Its total NFT volume sales have been in a freefall. Cardano DeFi volume has also fallen sharply. Cardano has been one of the top disappointments in 2022. After going bonkers in 2021, ADA price has plunged by more than 89% from the highest level in 2021. Cardano’s market cap has plunged from more than $90 billion to slightly above $10 billion.
FTX seeking to auction its functioning businesses including LedgerX

FTX lawyers are seeking permission from a US bankruptcy court to be allowed to sell their businesses. The businesses that FTX seek to auction were only acquired recently. FTX wants to auction the businesses before they lose too much value or have their licenses permanently revoked. FTX lawyers have filed...
CryptoQuant confirms Binance reserves are accounted for

Binance has faced a FUD storm in the past few days about its reserves. Binance has also been in the spotlight amid the ongoing FTX collapse hearing. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance reserves in its new audit report. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance’s proof of reserve...

