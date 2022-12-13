Former Chief of Staff for the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Omar AlShamsi has had an illustrious career in the investment sector. Having started his career in Daman Securities, Omar played an instrumental role in establishing and developing the UAE’s security office in Abu Dhabi and managing government relations after the merger of First Abu Dhabi Bank. Coming from a multi-business family, Omar naturally gravitated towards entrepreneurship opening a café with his sister during his time in banking. The café had a strong focus on local food from local ingredients. Omar’s appetite for the F&B sector grew, he found himself working as an F&B supplier along the way too. These experiences gave him first-hand insight into the shortfalls that exist in the market, making him determined to find viable solutions.

