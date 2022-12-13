Read full article on original website
GLOBAL INVESTMENT SET TO BOLSTER RAS AL KHAIMAH HOSPITALITY ROOMS SUPPLY BY 70% BY 2026
Stirling Hospitality Advisors (SHA), one of the leading boutique advisory institutions in the region, announces the tenacious growth plans for Ras Al Khaimah’s burgeoning hospitality sector. As the advisory arm of Ras Al Khaimah Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), in the past 5 years, SHA has consulted on close to 30 projects in the northern emirate, including hotels, luxury resorts, experiential camps and more.
ZAMZAM PULLMAN MAKKAH HOTEL SET TO UNVEIL A NEW LOOK
Zamzam Pullman Makkah Hotel, owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company, is pleased to announce the beginning of its renovation works, which will include upgrades to its 1,315 rooms, suites and overall facilities. The works are part of a development plan aimed at developing and modernizing the hotel in accordance...
DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW HELIPAD EXPERIENTIAL HOTSPOT ‘HELIPAD BY FROZEN CHERRY’
Al-Futtaim Malls’ Dubai Festival City Mall is teaming up with the Unipod Hospitality and Limestone Lab to launch its newest experience, Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Inspired by the original Frozen Cherry in Beirut, where visitors enjoy breathtaking views from above the clouds, Helipad by Frozen Cherry will feature an equally spectacular outdoor view, atop Dubai Festival City Mall’s south helipad.
WATERMELON MARKET
Former Chief of Staff for the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Omar AlShamsi has had an illustrious career in the investment sector. Having started his career in Daman Securities, Omar played an instrumental role in establishing and developing the UAE’s security office in Abu Dhabi and managing government relations after the merger of First Abu Dhabi Bank. Coming from a multi-business family, Omar naturally gravitated towards entrepreneurship opening a café with his sister during his time in banking. The café had a strong focus on local food from local ingredients. Omar’s appetite for the F&B sector grew, he found himself working as an F&B supplier along the way too. These experiences gave him first-hand insight into the shortfalls that exist in the market, making him determined to find viable solutions.
FIYA RESTAURANT LAUNCHES IN KETURAH RESERVE, AIMS TO BECOME DUBAI’S TOP COMMUNITY EATERY
FIYA, the latest eatery driven by a live-fire concept and brought to you by the founders of PINZA!, Matcha Club and decorated chef Hattem Mattar, is nestled in Meydan as part of Keturah Reserve, one of Dubai’s most sought-after residential areas to immerse residents. in nature through the ‘Bio...
RADISSON HOTEL GROUP LAUNCHES CLOUD KITCHEN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH KRUSH BRANDS
Radisson Hotel Group announced its partnership with KRUSH Brands, the region’s full-stack, fully-integrated, omnichannel food and beverage (F&B) company, to cater freshly-cooked foods for the wider community. With the first location in Radisson RED Silicon Oasis launched last October 2022, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) continues to lead the transformation across the region by driving greater value for its guests, partners, and communities.
AS THE FOOTBALL ACTION HEATS UP, HEAD TO LE BAIE LOUNGE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, DUBAI
The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai is inviting fans to step into the football season in style and make this a tournament to remember. Set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, with breath-taking views of the ocean and dazzling JBR skyline, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai will present poolside viewings of all the riveting matches, as well as in its all-new Beer Garden, on its 6-meter screen.
TONINO LAMBORGHINI MARE NOSTRUM MARKS 2022 WITH SUCCESSFUL OPENING
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, the newest lifestyle destination at Palm West Beach, concludes the year 2022 with a successful opening and looks with much optimism to 2023. Citing the important role team members played at the opening of Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum earlier this month, Director of Operations Danny Thomas pointed out that “the team are the life and soul of any establishment and I have had the honour and privileged to work with some incredibly talented individuals and leadership.”
SWISSOTEL AL GHURAIR APPOINTS AMAL EL ANSARI AS THE NEW GM
Swissotel Al Ghurair and Swissotel Living Al Ghurair is pleased to announce the new appointment of Amal El Ansari as the new General Manager, leading the team and driving the business for the 620-room property. Born and raised in Morocco, she brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality industry...
IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LATTE LIKE CHRISTMAS!
After taking the UAE by storm with a successful launch earlier this year, Copenhagen-born Joe & The Juice has expanded its menu with the addition of a new Gingerbread Latte, just in time for the holiday season. A first for the brand, the new drink is exclusive to the UAE and available for a limited time only.
