jamestowngazette.com
Audubon Annual Meeting Shares Accomplishments, Welcomes New Board Members
This fall’s Audubon Community Nature Center (ACNC) annual meeting came 65 years after its founding. The event was designed for its members, as it is they who help bring to reality ACNC’s vision of creating real and healthy connections to nature for all children within the local community.
jamestowngazette.com
Interested in Becoming a Master Gardener? Join our Team!
Are you interested in becoming a Master Gardener? Cornell Cooperative Extension is accepting application for their next Master Gardener training class. Instruction begins Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and go through May 20, 2023. Classes take place conveniently on Wednesday evenings 6:00pm-7:00pm, remotely. There will be 1-3 in-person classes that will take place monthly for hands-on learning activities. Please note, the in-person classes (about 6 total) will take place at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County in Ellicottville (28 Parkside Drive Ellicottville NY 14710).
erienewsnow.com
Environmental Cleanup Of Former Jamestown Brewery Completed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the cleanup effort at the former Jamestown Brewery has been completed. The DEC worked to clean up the contaminated site disposing of approximately 430 tons of hazardous materials and 1,584 tons of non-hazardous...
buffalorising.com
Done Deal: 2365 Main Street
Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers (BFNC) has purchased Canisius College’s Demerly Hall at 2365 Main Street for $2.15 million. BFNC will use the building as a new office while maintaining its headquarters at 97 Lemon Street in the Fruit Belt. “We are proud of BFNC’s growth as we continue...
Free men's clothing giveaway to be held Dec. 18 and Dec. 19
Leaders from four local Buffalo organizations joined forces this holiday season to start a free men's clothing giveaway.
Power restored for thousands in Dunkirk, Fredonia
Thousands lost power during the morning.
yourdailylocal.com
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
stepoutbuffalo.com
SIX UBMD PHYSICIANS NAMED 2022 UNSUNG HEROES
The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP Unsung Heroes for their dedicated patient care. Nominated by their colleagues, those named as Unsung Heroes embody what it means to be an emergency physician. The impact of these unsung heroes...
wnypapers.com
Tops Markets announces winner of free gas & groceries campaign
Tops Friendly Markets announced the winner of its 2022 free gas and grocery campaign: Andrea Tabbi of Hamburg (pictured with Stella). During the campaign, Tops shoppers were encouraged to make a difference for families in their own backyard while having a chance to win a year's worth of gas and groceries valued at $10,000 from Tops Friendly Markets. Customers purchased a $1 ticket and supported the staff at the Oishei Children's Hospital.
Chautauqua County residence raided a third time since September
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of […]
wesb.com
York Street Home in Olean Catches Fire
A York Street Home in Olean caught fire on Thursday. One person was transported to Olean General Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in stable condition as of Friday morning and damages from the blaze are estimated at $85,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the...
Two local farms win 2nd, 3rd-place for new grape beverages
(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell. Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the […]
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS CLICK ON THIS LINK: SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2022. To add a...
jamestowngazette.com
Chautauqua County Opts Out of Updating the 2021 County-Wide Shared Services Initiative
The County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI) generates property tax savings by enabling collaboration between local governments across the state. As indicated by Section 239-bb of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI), as of January 1, 2022, each county outside of New York City is granted the choice in whether to participate in the CWSSI. County CEO’s are no longer required to annually convene a Panel and develop a new plan or revise and update a previously approved plan.
erienewsnow.com
Bail Revoked For Jamestown Man Accused In Two Fatal Crashes
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Bail for a Jamestown man accused of hitting and killing a teenager last year with his semi-truck has been revoked, as prosecutors continue to gather evidence in connection with a separate fatal crash he is accused of causing. Chautauqua County Court Judge David...
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Jamestown House Features Christmas Trees From Around The World
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A historic Jamestown home is hosting an “Old Fashioned Christmas” to celebrate the holidays, by featuring Christmas trees decorated with ornaments collected from locations around the world. Originally gathered by architect Marlin Casker, the collection was donated to the Marvin House.
Police presence outside Erie County Court and Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo following two threats
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a large police presence outside Erie County Court in downtown Buffalo Friday morning after someone called in two threats. Officers had Delaware Avenue blocked off near West Eagle Street around 9:50 a.m. The Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that a threat...
explore venango
Three Treated for Smoke Inhalation in Oil City Senior Living Apartment Fire
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT)— Three people were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire that started in a first-floor apartment at Luther Place, a senior living apartment building in Oil City. Photo above: Remnants of the bed that was on fire in apartment 103 are still on the ground...
wnynewsnow.com
Buffalo Man Sees Prison Time In Connection With Jamestown Shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 24-year-old Buffalo man will see prison time in connection with a 2020 shooting in Jamestown. Torrie Jones will spend up to four years in state prison after he previously plead guilty attempted criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting on Jefferson Street in March 2020.
