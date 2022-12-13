Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
Charlotte Stories
NC Treasurer’s ‘Unclaimed’ Account Just Surpassed $1 Billion – You Might Have Money Waiting
There is currently about $1.02 billion in unclaimed cash that is rightfully owed to North Carolina residents. According to the NC Treasurer’s website, most of the money comes from uncollected wages, insurance reimbursements or payouts, escrowed deposits (rent, utilities, etc), and stocks. Funds will usually become unclaimed when a company loses track of the consumer from an incorrect address or other missing info. “By law, these funds are escheated, or turned over, to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping,” the site notes.
coastalreview.org
Coastal restoration firms show off living shoreline tech
To keep up with how the shoreline stabilization industry is evolving, a team of shoreline restoration specialists during its recent meeting invited a handful of companies to talk about their proprietary techniques to build the alternative for hardened bulkheads and seawalls. Living shorelines are made of materials such as salt...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
Student Loan Borrowers in North Carolina To Receive $4 Million from Fraudulent Lender
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein confirmed that over 3,500 North Carolina student loan borrowers will finally receive payouts stemming from a 2019 lawsuit...
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack. According to the report, North Carolina and Texas are tied for the highest number of drag events targeted by […]
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree line
Cropped version of witness illustration.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Navassa reported watching a football-shaped object about 25 feet in the air at about 10:30 p.m. on January 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missing North Carolina boaters found safe after being lost at sea
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two missing North Carolina boaters have been found after being lost at sea, the U.S. Coast Guard reports. Officials said 65-year-old Kevin Hyde and 76-year-old Joe Ditomasso were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, 2022, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. Hyde and Ditomasso were traveling aboard Atrevida II from Cape May, New Jersey to Marathon, Florida.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITORIAL: Stealing from poor people is barely a crime
It’s easy to take advantage of poor people. They have very little power, or access to it. They have few recourses when they have been done wrong, because most of those recourses cost money. And stealing from poor people — especially in systemic forms such as wage theft, usury and price-gouging — is not even really a crime in the way that we normally think about such things.
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers call for resignation of Cooper official over hurricane-recovery failures
North Carolina lawmakers heard once again on Wednesday from officials on hurricane-recovery efforts for those who lost their homes due to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. And many legislators were not pleased that little progress had been made and that testimony from executive branch officials in the almost four-hour Hurricane Response and Recovery Subcommittee meeting was nearly identical to that was given in September.
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
