Laramie County, WY

K99

Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins

A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
FORT COLLINS, CO
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming on Friday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing some strong wind gusts in southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Wheatland as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Cheyenne to Laramie, according to WYDOT. While both interstates are open to other traffic, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect notifying all drivers of the strong winds.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

High winds ahead for Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents can expect up to 70 mph wind gusts today before the wind dies down this weekend. Today, Dec. 16, will be mostly sunny with a high of 20 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 15 degrees. Winds will be in the northwest at 40–45 mph before decreasing to 30–35 mph this afternoon. There is the possibility of wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of around 10 and windchill values between minus 5 and minus 10 degrees. Winds will be west-northwest at 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/8/22–12/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County, Cheyenne ask Area 3 employees to stay home on Tuesday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the National Weather Service in Cheyenne predicting “blizzard-like conditions” in the coming days, Laramie County and Cheyenne have issued a Level 3 East and West Advisory and are advising certain government employees to stay home on Tuesday. Due to the possibility of unsafe...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do-Gooder Award: South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do-Dooder award. This week’s recipient is the morning crew at the South Greeley Highway Loaf N’ Jug location. The morning crew was...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(LIST) Businesses, schools close doors for safety amid winter storm

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate today through Wednesday, and with snow already falling overnight, roads have become hazardous for travel. This is a list of closures reported to Cap City News. It will be updated throughout the day, so check back frequently. This list is...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/15/22–12/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Kemmerer Gazette

Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?

“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland

Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
WHEATLAND, WY
bigfoot99.com

Winter storm triggers road closures across southern Wyoming

Interstate 80 is closed in both directions Wednesday from Laramie to Rawlins to Rock Springs as an epic winter storm continues to batter southern Wyoming with strong wind and snow. Large stretches of the interstate were closed throughout the day Tuesday, with westbound or eastbound lanes opening only briefly at...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
CHEYENNE, WY

