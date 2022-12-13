ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
US News and World Report

China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says

LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
The Guardian

Why Crimea is Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s greatest bargaining chip

In a little noticed intervention the former British prime minister Boris Johnson – seen as a bosom ally of Volodymyr Zelenskiy – made the startling statement that if Russian troops were returned to lands they held inside Ukraine before the 24 February invasion that would represent a basis for reopening talks between Ukraine and Russia.
The Hill

Putin’s leaning tower of Jenga

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is looking more like a losing effort from the 1980s British board game Jenga. Remove one wrong piece and the tower collapses, or subsequently place it in the wrong place atop the tower and it’s “game over.” The wooden blocks serve as a metaphor to options…
AFP

Analysts doubt Ukrainian claims about Russian offensive

Ukraine claims that Russia is preparing a fresh offensive against Kyiv early next year, but analysts doubt that Moscow can regenerate its battered forces for such a major operation is so short a timeframe. "The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops.
US News and World Report

China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
Reuters

Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Stars Combust as Russians Admit War Is Aimless

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stall—along with the Kremlin propaganda blitz meant to convince the Russians that supporting the war is their sacred duty. Pro-Kremlin propagandists unanimously agree that Vladimir Putin’s war is here for the long haul, but bristle at the fact that no one seems to know the end goal of the so-called “special operation.”During Wednesday’s broadcast of NTV’s show Meeting Place, hosts Andrey Norkin and Ivan Trushkin spearheaded a discussion about the effectiveness of homegrown propaganda, complaining about the lack of views and comments on “patriotic” promo reels urging the youth to rush for the front...
defensenews.com

Slovakia readies transfer of upgraded MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland — In a potentially major reinforcement of Ukraine’s air combat capability, Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ratislav Káčer has announced his country is preparing to transfer Soviet-made Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force in coordination with the United States.
