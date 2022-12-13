Read full article on original website
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Head of Ukraine's military says he has 'no doubt' the Russians 'will have another go at Kyiv' as Putin adds more troops to his army
General Zaluzhnyi says Russia's total war on Ukraine's infrastructure aims to force a ceasefire so that it can rest, replenish, and come back harder.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Russian Soldiers Run Away From Battle as Putin Military Struggles: Ukraine
The video posted by Ukraine's military staff came on the heels of a report that said Russia's military continues to suffer heavy losses.
US News and World Report
China Removes Six Officials After Manchester Consulate Incident, UK Says
LONDON (Reuters) - China has removed six officials from Britain who police wanted to question over the treatment of a man who said he was kicked and punched while protesting outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, British foreign minister James Cleverly said. Cleverly said the removal of the officials, including...
Russia Loses 43 Tanks in 1 Week as Troops Struggle to Advance: Ukraine
The U.K Ministry of Defence said this week that "Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months."
Why Crimea is Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s greatest bargaining chip
In a little noticed intervention the former British prime minister Boris Johnson – seen as a bosom ally of Volodymyr Zelenskiy – made the startling statement that if Russian troops were returned to lands they held inside Ukraine before the 24 February invasion that would represent a basis for reopening talks between Ukraine and Russia.
Ukraine Situation Report: Nature May Have Aided Sinking Of Russian Flagship
Rain and low-level clouds helped Ukrainian radar target Russian cruiser Moskva, according to claims made in a new report.
Ukrainian Underground Network Helps Destroy Russian Forces in Donetsk— ISW
"Our guys and girls are everywhere," the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council said of partisans assisting Ukraine's armed forces.
Putin’s leaning tower of Jenga
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is looking more like a losing effort from the 1980s British board game Jenga. Remove one wrong piece and the tower collapses, or subsequently place it in the wrong place atop the tower and it’s “game over.” The wooden blocks serve as a metaphor to options…
Analysts doubt Ukrainian claims about Russian offensive
Ukraine claims that Russia is preparing a fresh offensive against Kyiv early next year, but analysts doubt that Moscow can regenerate its battered forces for such a major operation is so short a timeframe. "The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops.
US News and World Report
China Vows 'Strong' Counter-Measures Over Manchester Incident
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on a protester who...
Pakistan to approach UN after blaming India for bombing
ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan will take a dossier to the United Nations alleging its neighbour India has backed incidents of terrorism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, a day after Islamabad said India was behind a high-profile bombing.
Latvia's Russia-wary PM Karins gets final nod for government
RIGA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A majority in Latvia's parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country's proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to stay in power following his win in the October general election.
Kremlin TV Stars Combust as Russians Admit War Is Aimless
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stall—along with the Kremlin propaganda blitz meant to convince the Russians that supporting the war is their sacred duty. Pro-Kremlin propagandists unanimously agree that Vladimir Putin’s war is here for the long haul, but bristle at the fact that no one seems to know the end goal of the so-called “special operation.”During Wednesday’s broadcast of NTV’s show Meeting Place, hosts Andrey Norkin and Ivan Trushkin spearheaded a discussion about the effectiveness of homegrown propaganda, complaining about the lack of views and comments on “patriotic” promo reels urging the youth to rush for the front...
defensenews.com
Slovakia readies transfer of upgraded MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland — In a potentially major reinforcement of Ukraine’s air combat capability, Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ratislav Káčer has announced his country is preparing to transfer Soviet-made Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Air Force in coordination with the United States.
France 2-0 Morocco: World Cup semi-final player ratings
Ibrahima Konaté excelled for France, while Morocco’s captain, Romain Saïss, was unfit, well off the pace and soon withdrawn
EU countries have another go at Russia sanctions amid Polish, Baltic concerns
BRUSSELS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European Union countries will make another push to agree on a ninth package of sanctions against Moscow on Thursday after Poland and Lithuania blocked a deal over concerns it might benefit Russian oligarchs in the fertilizer business.
US News and World Report
Russia Threatens U.S. Against Sending Patriots to Ukraine: ‘An Escalation of the Conflict’
Russia on Thursday threatened the U.S. with new forms of military escalation if it follows through on reported plans to send Patriot missile batteries to Ukraine, saying it would invariably become directly involved in the war. [. READ:. Russian Anti-War Fears Spook Putin ]. “Such a step … would lead...
