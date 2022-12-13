Read full article on original website
Chanhassen certifies 2023 tax levy, less than preliminary amount
The Chanhassen City Council approved a 6.3% tax levy increase for 2023 after holding its annual Truth in Taxation hearing Monday, Dec. 12. This year’s levy was $12,663,076 while the levy approved for next year was set at $13,463,000—a $799,924 increase. A preliminary levy for 2023, which had been established earlier this year, was set at $13,575,000, which would have been a 7.2% increase.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Eater
An All-THC Taproom Is Popping Up in Northeast This Weekend
A first-of-its-kind pop-up is debuting at the former Able Seedhouse and Brewery space in Northeast Minneapolis this weekend: a dedicated THC taproom. Of course, the drinks here aren’t really on tap — Minnesota’s new THC law allows the sale of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of THC per serving, which means these beverages are carefully measured and packaged into cans and bottles. But they’re available for tasting and purchasing to go, from Bauhaus’ tart grapefruit Tetra to Fulton’s effervescent blood orange sparkling water. Minneapolis Cider Company is hosting the event, which runs from December 15 through 18, and Buch Fermentary and Taproom, which will soon open in Able’s former spot, has offered up its space. There’ll be food, live music, and activities, too — check out hours and full details here. The four-day event is something of a celebration for the many local breweries and cideries that have been at the forefront of Minnesota’s booming new THC beverage industry, as well as a peek into where it’s headed in the new year. Here’s what two of these makers had to say about the future of the industry — and in the meantime, check out where to find locally made THC beverages around the state.
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
swnewsmedia.com
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approves 18.5% levy increase
After small or no levy increases over the last couple of years, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a 18.5% levy increase last week, over $7.5 million more than the 2022 levy. Ahead of the Truth in Taxation meeting, district officials made it known that the district had a 6.15% reduction...
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
swnewsmedia.com
Where the heck it was
The answer to last week’s quiz was the sign outside the Historic Chaska Mill at 500 N Pine St. in Downtown Chaska. Marilyn Grinols and Lynette Fiebelkorn guessed it correctly!
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
swnewsmedia.com
Prior Lake police calls: Dec. 6-13
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 6-13. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Aki's Bread Haus in Northeast Minneapolis is temporarily closing its doors
MINNEAPOLIS — People can't seem to get enough of Aki's Bread Haus in Northeast Minneapolis. "Everything I've tried is absolutely amazing," said Kristen Popek. Customers say the German-style baking is good for the stomach and the soul. "I'm gonna get a bunch of pretzels and make everybody happy today,"...
Video: Heavy snow, ice lead to hundreds of crashes across Minnesota
The heavy snow and slush seen across the Twin Cities and the rest of Minnesota over the past 24 hours has played havoc on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says that between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, there have been 151 reported crashes across the state, one of them fatal.
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Deadly Minnesota Drag Race Leads to Murder Conviction
Hastings, Mn (KROC-AM News) - It took members of a Dakota County jury about seven hours to find a Burnsville woman guilty of two counts of third-degree murder in connection with a deadly drag race last year. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the jury also convicted 20-year-old Camille Dennis-Bond...
