ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 11

Related
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Pitiful Reaction to Fur Sibling Sitting Near Mom Makes Us LOL

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Seeing Grandma After 6 Months Apart Is Beautiful

Reunions are the best, especially when it's been a while since you've seen your loved one. Perhaps that why this sweet dog's reaction to seeing Grandma after 6 months apart was so special. Well--that, and the way his mom set up the interaction!. @Whiskey__blu is one gorgeous Australian Shepherd and...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Initial Reaction to New Foster Puppy Is Just Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bringing home a new pet to a house that already has a pet living there can sometimes cause a little bit of chaos. There might be jealousy or anger and frustration. Whatever the pet is feeling, they’ll be sure to tell you.
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Sad Reactions to Seeing Photo of Their Late Sister Are Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If dogs can love unconditionally, it should come as no surprise that they can grieve, too. It may not look exactly the same as when a person is processing a loss, of course, but some displays of emotion are impossible to deny. Just look at these two loving dogs, who are clearly missing their late fur sister.
pethelpful.com

Moment Horse Reunites With Baby After 9 Years Apart Is So Beautiful

Nearly any moment can become a little more magical with animals around, including emotional reunions like this one. It all happened nine years after this horse's daughter was taken from her and sold to a life of racing. It wasn't an easy life for either horse while staying separated, but the wonderful rescuers at North Carolina's @partyfarms made a world of difference for the duo.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Christmas Tree with 33-Year-Old Ornaments: 'Isn't She Lovely'

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa showed off her sparkly Christmas tree, which includes photos of the three children she shares with husband Mark Consuelos Kelly Ripa is ready for the holidays! On social media Wednesday, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, showed off her showstopper of a Christmas tree, which boasts a "33 year ornament collection" among its branches. As part of her Instagram Story, Ripa shared a video of the tree, which featured an up-close look at the family heirlooms, while "Carol of the Bells" played in...
CBS Detroit

Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI
pethelpful.com

Rescued Dog's Response to Getting Love From Shelter Worker Is Everything

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Animal shelter employees are some of the kindest, most loving, hardest working people on earth. The job is exhausting, dirty at times, heartbreaking, and can also be amazingly rewarding. TikTok account holder @Katieandthesnoots is a shelter worker who recently featured a beautiful stray by the name of Crockett who came to the shelter with all sort of medical issues and he was severely malnourished.
pethelpful.com

17-Year-Old Dog Finds Strength to Greet Mom and It's So Moving

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you ask dog owners what the best parts of pet parenthood are, there's one moment we know would make it to the top of the list: the welcome home. Walking through the door to be greeted by your pup is such a joyful experience, though it's even more special when your dog works extra hard to come to see you.
RadarOnline

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grieving Mom Rushes To Wife Allison Holker's Side Hours After He Took His Own Life

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' grieving family rushed to his distraught wife Allison Holker's side hours after Ellen DJ took his own life. As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch's body was discovered by a motel maid in the bathroom of his room on Tuesday.The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office confirmed to this outlet that the dancer committed suicide, with his cause of death being a gunshot wound to the head. The first photos of his mourning mom, brother, and grandpa arriving at the home tWitch once shared with his wife are as tragic as his shocking death.The So You Think You Can Dance...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy