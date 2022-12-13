The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Having more than one dog in your home can be tons of fun, but it also means giving out tons of attention. There will be times when one pup gets a little extra loving, but a good pet parent like @makoandkonasmom will find a way to make sure everyone feels satisfied. This moment, however, was not one of those times!

19 DAYS AGO