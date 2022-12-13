Read full article on original website
North Dakota Found To Be One Of The Deadliest Driving States During Holiday Season?!
There are a number of things that might make driving through North Dakota dangerous, but how deadly is North Dakota compared to other states?. An insurance company called Jerry did some research, and ranked each state on how deadly driving through them is during the holiday season. Most Common Causes...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices
According to the Associated Press, North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, banned the social media app, TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch. Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th). Security concerns led Burgum to the decision, and he's not alone. Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, and...
North Dakotans: If You Don’t Have One Of These You Are Breaking The Law
One of the first things I noticed when I moved to North Dakota more than 3 years ago is how many people are driving around without this one particular thing. It was so bizarre to me, because where I'm from everyone has them. I'm talking about front license plates. There are tons of people in the state of North Dakota driving around without license plates on both ends of their cars.
One Of North Dakota’s Favorite Snacks Just Got A Holiday Twist
If you're from North Dakota, or have been in the state for roughly ten minutes, you've heard about Dot's Pretzels. Dot's Pretzels are wildly popular in North Dakota because they were created by an North Dakota woman, named Dorothy Henke, in the North Dakota town of Velva (just outside of Minot).
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
Part 2 of BisMan vs Los Angeles- Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
Is North Dakota One Of The Least Wealthy States In America?
Have you ever wondered where North Dakota ranks on wealth? I mean there are wealthy people here, sure, but what about the state as a whole?. Well, it turns out that World Population Review did a survey to find out just that. To do this they looked at local residents' income and each individual state government's, but they also looked at each state's "GDP," which stands for "Gross Domestic Product."
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Revisiting Some Of North Dakota’s Most Recent Plane Crashes
Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it. This is certainly true for these recent plane crashes in North Dakota. You might be surprised at how many have occurred in just two years time. 1. October 2nd, 2022 - This is the most recent plane crash to have happened in...
Yum! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Christmas Dessert
The holidays are great for the spirits, but bad for our mid-sections. So, what holiday dessert is the one we can't get enough of?. There are so many, but there's just one that North Dakotan's say is the absolute best. Pioneer Woman did a study, looking at Google Trends data...
‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus
According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
Here’s How Many Spam Calls North Dakotans Get Every Week
First, let's all take a moment to admit that hanging up on a spam/scam call is incredibly satisfying. Second, can we also agree that we get these calls WAY too often?. I know you probably feel personally victimized by these things, but that's definitely not the case. You are not alone; we are all at our wits end with this issue.
How To Trick People Into Thinking You’re From North Dakota
North Dakota pride runs deep, but what do you do when you're not originally from North Dakota? You still want to feel like you belong and fit in, right? After much thought and some light research, I've compiled a list of things you should know if you want to sound like a true North Dakotan.
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
Looking At The Numbers: How Much Alcohol Does North Dakota Drink?
It's no secret that North Dakotans love to drink. We have built up quite the reputation, as a matter of fact. World Population Review looked at alcohol consumption per capita, by the gallon for the year 2022. You might be surprised that it ranked the United States 25th for alcohol consumption globally.
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Here are a couple of things I know for sure... ...when I'm out and about, traveling on the road, I have my GPS set, my coffee by my side, and I have two things on my mind (1) to get to my destination, AND (2) to let my stomach eventually guide me to a great place to eat. Sure I have all my favorite places staked out here in Bismarck/Mandan, so I'm going to give you a head start if you are planning on heading out to Minnesota in the near future. Now keep in mind I'm no expert on the cuisine out in the Twin Cities, but I can pass on some good delicious expert advice.
One Surprising Thing North Dakotans Should Do In The Winter Months
There are so many thing you need to do in the wintertime. You want to clear vents and chimneys, wrap exposed pipes, clean your gutters, look for gaps in windows and door frames, and check your roof for holes that could lead to leaks when the snow melts. Well, I...
