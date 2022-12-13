Read full article on original website
A Large Chunk of Maine’s Workforce is About to Get A Sweet Raise
When I was in high school, minimum wage was like $3.65/hr. Granted, you'd hope after 30+ years, that minimum wage would've gone up a smidge. One could further argue that it should be a lot higher than it is after 30+ years. I tend to agree. I literally remember thinking how cool it would be if it ever got up to $10 an hour. That seemed like big-time money of the future.
mainebiz.biz
Maine unemployment up slightly in November
Maine's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 3.7% in November from 3.6% in October, the Maine Department of Labor said in its latest monthly barometer released Friday. Total non-farm wage and salary jobs increased by 3,000 to an all-time high of 645,1000. The largest increases in the month were...
Was It Ever Really Against the Law to Speak French in Maine Schools?
These days, it's easily one of the most taught foreign languages in Maine schools. Once upon a time though, that wasn't the case. You hear stories about it from older Mainers all the time. In many ways, the French-Canadians were seen with great disdain around here. It seemed to center around the border created when Maine became a state.
Maine Will Have a New Minimum Wage Beginning on January 1st
Let's face it- it's even difficult for people that have higher paying jobs to make ends meet these days. With everything costing way more than it did just three short years ago and inflation on the rise here in Maine and around the country, Maine families are doing everything they can to keep the lights on, the tank full and food on the table.
mainebiz.biz
MaineHealth invests $500K in health-tech residency at Roux Institute
MaineHealth said it will invest $500,000 in health-tech innovation over the next three years by creating a residency program designed to bring 30 early-stage health-tech companies to Maine. The “future of health care founder residency” will provide health-tech founding entrepreneurs access to funding, mentorship opportunities and clinical spaces.
mainepublic.org
Maine solar projects get $80 million in USDA loans
Solar projects across Maine will be getting loans through a Department of Agriculture program announced Thursday. The Rural Energy for America program is investing $285 million in infrastructure projects nationwide to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy in rural America. In southern Maine, solar projects in Gorham...
wagmtv.com
Hearing Scheduled for Winter Emergency Relief Package in Legislature
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - A public hearing has been scheduled on the proposed Winter Emergency Relief package before the legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee. The hearing comes on the heels of the Maine Senate failing last week to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to enact the bill, which...
mainebiz.biz
$2.25M shot in the arm for rural health care workforce
Three Maine organizations will share $2.25 million in new state and federal funding to expand training and career opportunities for health care professionals in rural communities across the state. The awards are funded in part by $1.6 million from the governor's Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan, which will be used...
25 of the Best School Lunches in Maine
I bet you remember your school lunch like it was yesterday. My one regret growing up is that I was a brown-bag lunch kid. My dad packed my lunch for me every day. This isn't me being ungrateful, this is me being jealous. Some days I wanted a 'hot' lunch. Every day it was cold and being of Greek heritage, you never knew what the hell was gonna be in your lunch.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
themainewire.com
Public Hearing for Janet Mills $447M Spending Bill Scheduled for Wednesday
The public hearing for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills massive $447 million spending bill has been scheduled for next Wednesday. Mills originally pushed for lawmakers to adopt the spending package without public hearings on the first day new lawmakers were sworn in, an unprecedented move. However, Senate Republicans insisted on having...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
proclaimerscv.com
850,000 Residents in Maine Will Receive Inflation Relief Checks, Are You Eligible?
A Statement From Mills Administration Was Said That Inflation Relief Checks Were Given To More Than 850,000 Maine People. The Mills Administration announced today that 850,010 relief checks have been sent to Maine taxpayers across the state all of this was because the deadline to file a 2021 income tax return is now closed.
25 of the Best and Most Popular Chinese Restaurants in Maine
Nothing beats good Chinese food. There is something so delightful about good Chinese food. Heck, there's even something delightful about not-so-good Chinese food. It's one of my favorite things to get takeout. In fact, I don't remember the last time I actually ate Chinese food IN a restaurant. Although I...
Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine
If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
mainebiz.biz
Old Navy signing another step forward for a Waterville shopping center
After undergoing significant redevelopment over the past three years, the JFK Plaza in Waterville has signed a long-term lease with Old Navy. The plaza’s developer, Framingham, Mass.-based Grossman Development Group, said the national retailer will take 12,500 square feet of space in early 2023. Peter Belsito of Strategic Retail...
Phys.org
New study shows trends of lymphoproliferative disease among Maine wild turkeys
The potentially lethal lymphoproliferative virus (LPDV) is becoming more prevalent among wild turkeys in the Northeast. With wild turkey populations growing, the risk of disease transmission between them, their domesticated counterparts and chickens may increase. In a new University of Maine-led study, researchers identified the prevalence of LPDV in wild...
southarkansassun.com
Maine Residents To Receive $500 Heating Relief Payments This Week
Selected residents of Maine will be receiving $500 worth of heating relief payments which started rolling out on December 12. This assistance is provided help in bearing the rising costs of heating resources, says King. On December 7, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced that the one-time...
Westbrook holiday lights wow out-of-towners
WESTBROOK, Maine — In the long, dark winter nights in Maine shine the City of Westbrook's holiday lights in Riverbank Park and Main Street. The city increased its budget for these lights since the pandemic: $25,000 in 2020; $50,000 in 2021, and $75,000 in 2022, according to Mayor Michael Foley. City public services staff said there is a reason behind the spending.
