jonatan leandoer96 (a.k.a. Yung Lean) announces new album, shares “Blue Light”
By day Jonatan Leandoer Halstad is Yung Lean, a Swedish rapper who's had a successful 2022 thanks to the virality of his nine-year-old song "Ginseng Strip 2002" (TikTok's most popular song this year) and a new mixtape called Stardust. By night, he's an experimental pop artist called jonatan leandoer96 who collaborates with Dean Blunt and crafts personal, spectral ballads. A new jonatan leandoer96 album called Sugar World is out on February 3, and today you can watch the music video for the new single "Blue Light."
Watch Billie Eilish perform with Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at her Inglewood show
Billie Eilish had some special guests at her show last night at Inglewood's Kia Forum. As Pitchfork points out, Eilish was joined onstage by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for a duet of their classic "My Hero," followed soon by a visit from Phoebe Bridgers and her track "Motion Sickness," which Eilish happily joined.
Goldenboy Countup shares Chill Golden EP
Goldenboy Countup has Central Florida on his back, and he’s carrying it well. Since exploding on the internet during lockdown, the DeLand emcee has been dropping music at a dramatic pace. After adding four stacked mixtapes to his ever-expanding catalog, he’s finishing the year strong with a new EP, Chill Golden.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Ab-Soul's Herbert, Young Dolph's Paper Route Frank, Lil Durk & OTF's Loyal Bros 2, and more. Ab-Soul,...
Song You Need: brakence’s white-knuckled pop supernova “5g”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Restlessness, angst, and an insatiable curiosity for splicing genres were the unifying characteristics of the young artists who made hyperpop, the extremely online subgenre that has mostly sublimated into the cultural ether. brakence, a 20-something from Ohio, flitted around its margins when he first emerged: his 2018 project hypnagogia reflected an immersion in the beats of Soulection and Kaytranada, while punk2 (his major label debut with Columbia) blended IDM, SoundCloud rap, and the yearning falsetto of Justin Vernon. His third album hypochrondiac, released this month, is the strongest indication yet that brakence isn't bent on distancing himself from his origins, and his development as a musician is all the stronger for it.
Charlie Wilson and Ronald Isley hop on the remix of Fetty Wap’s “Sweet Yamz”
Just before Thanksgiving, Fetty Wap shared a remix of Masego's "Sweet Yamz." Whether it was the holiday spirit, the new jack swing-inspired production, or just an unlocked desire in the public to hear Fetty Wap croon again, the track went viral on TikTok. Fetty's performance on the song drew comparisons to Charlie Wilson, and the singer gamely took part in the song's virality in a video of his own. It was so well received that Wilson has shared a full-length remix of his own alongside fellow legend Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers. As expected, both singers kill it, with the Thanksgiving food-related sex analogies spread all across the track. Even if you played the original song out during the last turkey dinner holiday, this new version is bound to get stuck on repeat as well. Hear it above.
Popcaan shares new song “Set It”
In early 2022, Popcaan pledged to release his fifth studio album, Great Is He, by year’s end. That prospect feels unlikely at this point, but today (December 16), the dancehall luminary has returned with a new offering from the record. “Set It,” a glitchy love song bubbling with saturated...
Kendrick Lamar does therapy with Dame Helen Mirren for the “Count Me Out” music video
When one considers Kendrick Lamar's reputation as a hip-hop great, it's impossible to overlook the role his music videos have played in his ascendence. The visuals for his 2022 project Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers have represented his biggest leap yet from the rap video aesthetic into a different universe: the "We Cry Together" visuals were branded as a "short film," suggesting a bigger ambition for both his music videos and the album it was connected to.
The Weeknd shares Avatar song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
Despite not being all that impressed by the first movie, I’m pretty excited to watch the upcoming blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water. Maybe my excitement at seeing a big-budget sci-fi epic that isn’t superhero related has overwhelmed my common sense, but I’ll be willing to give James Cameron the benefit of the doubt as long as he continues to make movies. Naturally, a film of this size demands a big pop song, and the Weeknd has finally delivered his long-teased track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”
Song You Need: Thanks For Coming’s “Plagiarizer” is the sound of striving
Thanks For Coming is the solo project of Rachel Brown, a wildly prolific songwriter who has released dozens of DIY projects on Bandcamp dating back to their high school days (Brown is also part of Water From Your Eyes with their bandmate Nate Amos). Their ramshackle songs act as charming diary entries of an artist coming of age yet never fully finding their place in the world as they battle self-doubt and romantic woes. Brown's back catalog is, at this stage, colossal, so give it up for Danger Collective who have stepped in and put together You Haven’t Missed Much, a best-of compilation due December 16 and ideal introduction to the Thanks For Coming universe.
PinkPantheress shares new EP and “Do You Miss Me?” video
PinkPantheress has shared new EP Take Me Home. The three-song release features the title track, which can be heard below, alongside recent singles "Boy's A Liar" and "Do You Miss Me?" A video for the Kaytranada-produced "Do You Miss Me?" can also be seen below. Speaking about the EP in...
FLO return with new song/video “Losing You”
U.K.-based R&B trio FLO have had a pretty fantastic 2022, winning Rising Star at the 2022 Brit Awards and releasing a great debut EP called The Lead, number 28 on our 50 Best Albums of 2022 list. “Cardboard Box” ranked 99th on our 100 Best Songs of 2022 list, and today they’re back with another gratifying breakup anthem called “Losing You.”
Song You Need: PinkPantheress levels up on “Take me home”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. It's difficult to fully glean the providence of PinkPantheress songs unless you're on TikTok 24/7. "Take me home" first surfaced at some point in early-to-mid 2021; was it a song teased on her TikTok, or shared briefly in an unfinished form on streaming? Fans have been piecing the song together since the summer of last year, and while that may not be unusual in the era of snippets and stans, "Take me home" quickly became a considerable grail in the London artist's young career.
