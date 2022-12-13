Just before Thanksgiving, Fetty Wap shared a remix of Masego's "Sweet Yamz." Whether it was the holiday spirit, the new jack swing-inspired production, or just an unlocked desire in the public to hear Fetty Wap croon again, the track went viral on TikTok. Fetty's performance on the song drew comparisons to Charlie Wilson, and the singer gamely took part in the song's virality in a video of his own. It was so well received that Wilson has shared a full-length remix of his own alongside fellow legend Ronald Isley of the Isley Brothers. As expected, both singers kill it, with the Thanksgiving food-related sex analogies spread all across the track. Even if you played the original song out during the last turkey dinner holiday, this new version is bound to get stuck on repeat as well. Hear it above.

20 HOURS AGO