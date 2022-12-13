"For the obvious reason, not a lot of water surrounding our state. Except at the southern tip"??? Texas has the 4th largest coastline in the lower 48. SMDH, journalism is dead.
The writer is wrong. The Bolivar lighthouse is also burning at a lower voltage and I haven't been to Sabine Pass for some time but there used to be one one the ship channel for years. I remember seeing it years ago. Someone needs to do their homework before writing and posting articles.
There's also the Aransas Pass lighthouse owned by the HEB family! Another one is in Port Lavaca! Texas whole east coast is on the Gulf of Mexico and is over 600 miles of coast line! Tip of Brownsville to Louisiana State Line! Not A Little Coast!
