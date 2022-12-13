Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee may recommend Trump face criminal charges
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol holds a public meeting on Monday and is expected to vote on recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the investigation.
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder
A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
Man accused of stabbing woman, cutting child's face
A Modesto man is facing life behind bars for stabbing a woman 11 times and cutting her five-year-old child's face on either side of his mouth. Rene Franco, 48, was convicted of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
Inmate "baked to death" in overheated prison cell, lawsuit alleges
Montgomery, Alabama — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate "baked to death" in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found unresponsive in the mental health cell according to the lawsuit, which was filed by his sister and names prison staff, wardens and contractors as defendants.
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Pittsburgh man sentenced to 25 years for trafficking cocaine, shooting ATF agent during raid
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and shooting an ATF agent during a raid was sentenced to 25 years. Dion Williams got 20 years on his conviction and another five years for violating the terms of his supervised release for a previous conviction, prosecutors announced on Thursday.
Man reunited with his mom 44 years after she thought he died, thanks to a Facebook page
Cairo — Just two weeks after he was born in Jordan, Wissam Mohamed got sick. His Jordanian father and Egyptian mother's relationship was falling apart, and his father did something that would shape the 44-year-old's whole life: He told Mohamed's mother that their baby had died in the hospital.
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter conspired to kill federal agents, court records show
Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation. Earlier this year, Edward Kelley, 33, was one of many rioters arrested on charges of illegally...
Judge warned last year that accused Colorado bar gunman planned a shootout: "It's going to be so bad"
A judge who dismissed a 2021 kidnapping case against the accused Colorado gay nightclub shooter warned last year that the defendant had been stockpiling weapons and planning a shootout, and needed mental health treatment or "it's going to be so bad." The comments made by Judge Robin Chittum in August...
