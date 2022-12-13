Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cvillecountry.com
Ice brings winter weather advisory to the piedmont, ice storm warning for Blue Ridge and the Valley
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Rain turns into freezing rain around midnight according to Accuweather’s Joe Lundberg meaning a slippery morning drive Thursday. He expects that to stick around until about lunchtime in Charlottesville and Albemarle, then change to plain rain for the rest of the day into the evening. That’s why we are under a “Winter Weather Advisory” from 7 this evening until 1 Thursday afternoon. Roads will be slick for the morning drive, and power outages are possible, especially as you get closer to the Blue Ridge. They will be widely scattered.
pagevalleynews.com
Icy roads expected Thursday after area’s first winter storm
STAUNTON, Dec. 14 – Motorists should avoid all unnecessary travel due to freezing rain forecast for Thursday, Dec. 15. Rainfall is expected to start in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands on Wednesday evening, and transition to freezing rain and sleet during overnight hours. Hazardous conditions are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
Freezing Rain and Icy Conditions In Part Of Area Closes Schools For Some
Predictions of freezing rain and icing conditions happened around daylight Thursday morning. That caused Nelson County Public Schools to make the decision to close for the day, as did nearby Augusta. While most of the roads down in the valley portions of the county were ok, it was in the...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
cbs19news
VDOT preps for first wintry conditions of season
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Much of Virginia is expected is see wintry precipitation Wednesday evening and into Thursday. The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for the storm, which is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain. VDOT expects wintry weather to begin in the Charlottesville area between...
WHSV
VDOT reporting wrecks in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As freezing rain and sleet continue to fall in the Valley, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has been reporting and responding to numerous wrecks across the Valley. As of 12:15 p.m. VDOT reported on their Virginia 511 page that there were two wrecks and one...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WSET
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Traffic is backed up almost three miles after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 south at mile marker 177 near Red Mills Road in Rockbridge County, reported the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this area as...
WDBJ7.com
Here are essentials to keep in the car this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Staying safe on the roads means preparing for those worst-case scenarios. That’s why Emergency Managers like Botetourt County’s Daniel Murray suggest packing an emergency kit. Simple things like a first aide kit, blankets, extra shoes and snacks can keep you warm and prepared in...
cbs19news
Scottsville Road reopens following crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A crash is causing issues on part of Scottsville Road in southern Albemarle County. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Harris Creek Road. North and southbound Scottsville was closed for a while, but one lane has now reopened. Drivers...
WHSV
Station 10 complete; faster fire and rescue times expected for parts of Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Faster response times are coming to parts of Rockingham County. ”Looking to improve services to support the Singers Glen response district, the Broadway response district trying to lighten the load on the south end of Broadway a little bit and also provide faster services for the citizens in this side of Rockingham County,” Chief Jeremy Holloway of the Rockingham County Fire & Rescue department said.
wfxrtv.com
Campbell County deputies issue an alert of vehicle thefts and share tips to keep your personal items safe
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the past months, vehicles and items being stolen from vehicles have increased throughout Campbell County, according to officials. Even though thefts can occur anywhere there are some areas where the risks are higher, said deputies. Residential areas and heavily populated areas are frequently targeted. These areas include apartment/ townhome complexes where there are parking lots full of cars near Waterlick and Timberlake.
VDOT : Near Exit 221 / I-81 & 64 Mobile Lane Closures Dec 13-15 & 17-18
STAUNTON – Periodic mobile lane closures will occur on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to southbound I-81. This is at I-81 exit 221 and I-64 exit 87 in Augusta County. Periodic alternating lane mobile closures will also occur on I-81 northbound and southbound near mile marker 221.
One person killed in crash on I-64 in Goochland County
One person was killed and another person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car drove off of Interstate 64 into a line of trees.
NBC 29 News
Albemarle County Public Schools providing new solutions to bus driver shortage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A bus driver shortage has caused delays all year for Albemarle County Public Schools, and drivers having to call out sick is straining its already thin numbers. Charmane White is the ACPS director of transportation, a job that has been increasingly challenging as driver shortages...
Albemarle County to implement plastic bag tax in beginning of new year
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, residents in Albemarle County will be charged a five-cent tax on disposable plastic bags at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies.
BlueRidgeLife
969
Followers
286
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2005 delivering current news and weather to the Central Virginia Blue Ridge area. In print monthly over the region with lifestyle, features and recreation across the Blue Ridge.https://www.blueridgelife.com/
Comments / 0