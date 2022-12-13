Read full article on original website
This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds
Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and pea…
Illegal fish stocking at Virginia reservoir raises concerns about impact on native species
CHURCH ROAD, Va. (WFXR) — There is an invader in an impoundment on the Appomattox River; an invader that could threaten the genetic integrity of the Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay striped bass. That invader is the hybrid striped bass, a cross between a white bass and a striped bass. That hybrid species has been found in […]
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
rvamag.com
Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains
Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
Conservative Christian Group Refused Service For Religious Beliefs At Virginia Restaurant
Members of a conservative Christian group in Virginia were reportedly turned away from a restaurant based solely on their religious views, reports the New York Post.Christian lobbying organization, Family Foundation of Virginia, were allegedly scheduled to hold a private event ceremony at Metzger B…
WHSV
Wildlife Center of Virginia shares tips on helping wildlife get through the winter
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - With winter storms on the way, many species of wildlife are bracing themselves for the colder weather, and the Wildlife Center of Virginia says there are a few things you can do to help. It recommends leaving a shallow bowl of fresh water out for birds...
How Virginia power substations are staying secure following NC attack
Following the recent attack at North Carolina power substations, News 3's Team of Investigators is looking into security measures at local substations in Hampton Roads.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces results of Virginia Agriculture & Forestry impact study
(WSET) — During the recent Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the results of an economic impact study from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service. Concluding in October, the research found that in 2021, the total economic impact of Virginia's...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
Deal could make disabled students' classmates wear masks
Disabled students can request that their peers be required to wear masks in class in 12 Virginia schools under the terms of a settlement reached Monday.
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
