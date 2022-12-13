ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

This Is Virginia's Favorite Holiday Cookie, Study Finds

Desserts are on the grocery list of most American's during the holiday season, with Virginia's top choice being Christmas Bar cookies, according to a new study.Axios has released the 2022 list of the top holiday cookies for each state, with the most popular being sugar cookies, gingerbread, and pea…
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia

M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
SUFFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement

Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
rvamag.com

Commonwealth Witchcraft: Meet the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains

Virginia has become a more diverse state in all sorts of ways over the past few decades, and this definitely includes diversity of religion. Indeed, recent years have seen a significant increase in the amount of Wiccan, Pagan, and witch communities in particular. The commonwealth has become a “melting cauldron” of people, according to Brandy Morris. She would know — as President of the Coven of the Appalachian Mountains, she has done a lot of hard work over the past couple of years in order to provide a space for this community.
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy