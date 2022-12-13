Read full article on original website
Related
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
The Ultimate Betrayal: Amy Robach's Husband Andrew Shue Helped 'GMA' Star Through Cancer Before Her Affair With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Years before her alleged months-long affair with T.J. Holmes was exposed, Good Morning America host Amy Robach leaned on her husband, actor Andrew Shue, who helped her through breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.Robach, 49, made the shocking announcement on GMA in 2013, revealing she had breast cancer and was preparing to undergo a double mastectomy.The devastating news was the result of a live, on-air mammogram the veteran journalist underwent on the show during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.Robach admittedly put off the test due to her busy schedule, but her GMA colleague, cancer survivor Robin Roberts, urged her to go. Weeks...
'GMA' Anchor Robin Roberts 'Furious,' Wants Both T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Fired Over Alleged Affair
As ABC continues its internal investigation into suspended GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's workplace romance, Robin Roberts is said to be "furious" with the scandal, claiming the "messy" affair has "tainted the brand."Roberts allegedly went up the chain and complained to Disney about ABC's mediocre handling of the incident, but the company is uncertain how to proceed with the delicate situation. "There's been all these stories about T.J being a serial cheater with at least one other affair and hints that there are more," a well-placed source explained of the sticky situation."But how can they let him go...
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
GMA’s Amy Robach looks somber in athleisure & no makeup in new pics after being ousted due to ‘affair’ with TJ Holmes
GMA'S Amy Robach has appeared somber in new photos after being taken off the air due to her supposed affair with her co-host, TJ Holmes. The TV personalities were removed from the morning program while the network conducted an internal investigation. In the meantime, Amy has continued her daily routine...
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mindstate of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly took his own life. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
‘He’s Not Having It’: David Muir ‘Upset’ With ‘20/20’ Co-Anchor Amy Robach Over TJ Holmes Affair
20/20 star David Muir was not happy after finding out about his co-anchor Amy Robach’s secret six-month affair with GMA star TJ Holmes, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Muir joins a list of ABC News employees who are upset about the drama Robach and Holmes have caused for the network. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating for the past six months while both were still legally married. Sources claim the two broke things off with their partners in August before anything became romantic. Robach and her husband are close to...
GMA host Robin Roberts chokes back tears as she discusses scary health battle in emotional video
GOOD Morning America has unearthed an old clip of Robin Roberts choking back tears as she discussed her breast cancer battle. Robin celebrated her 62nd birthday on Wednesday, and to mark the special occasion, the official GMA Twitter account shared a video of some of her memorable moments. The minute-long...
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
CNN Cancels Another Top Show
Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
ETOnline.com
Amy Robach's Estranged Husband Andrew Shue Takes Down Photos of Her After T.J. Holmes PDA Pics Surface
Andrew Shue has wiped Amy Robach from his Instagram. After news of Robach's romance with T.J. Holmes broke on Wednesday, the Good Morning America anchor's husband took down photos of her from his Instagram page. Prior to the scandal, Shue's page was home to 22 posts, including a pic of...
Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler
Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 1