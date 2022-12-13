Read full article on original website
northolmstedathletics.org
Lady JV Eagles Drop Close Game to Rocky River
Grinding through a lethargic 1st quarter to take a half-time lead, North Olmsted had trouble with the Pirates offense in the 3rd quarter as RR dropped 18 points in the frame. The Eagles took an early lead in the 4th quarter but were unable to hold on in a close one.
northolmstedathletics.org
Girls Varsity Bowling beats Avon 1815 – 1575
The girls Eagle bowling team keeps rolling along with another dominant win over NSBC rival Avon at Slovak Lanes today. Amber Gall led the team with a 364 series.
northolmstedathletics.org
Lady Eagles Fall to Rocky River
North Olmsted started with a strong defensive effort, keeping the game close throughout the first half but were unable to stop the Pirates from hitting 5 3-pointers in the 2nd half as River pulled away to victory. The Eagles battled throughout and assisted on 11 of their 14 field goals,...
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
Chef Andrew Mansour to open modern steakhouse Artis Restaurant in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Chef Andrew Mansour is planning a vibrant, sharable steakhouse with a big-city feel at his new Artis Restaurant. “I’ve always had the idea that steakhouses were where everybody just sat down, ordered an appetizer, salad and a piece of meat with a sauce on it,” Mansour said.
Brush High School adds six members to its Wall of Achievement
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The Charles F. Brush High School Alumni Association has inducted six new members to its Wall of Achievement, which honors those who have passed through Brush’s halls and have gone on to make significant accomplishments. Honorees this year include Lary Bloom (Class of 1961); Joe Hennes...
Guardians’ Jose Ramirez wants to play in WBC if his thumb will let him
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez was in Cleveland recently getting his surgically-repaired right thumb examined. “He’s progressing really well,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians president of baseball operations. “He had a virtual visit with Dr. (Thomas) Graham and is working on his range of motion and strengthening exercises.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
It’s bowl game season: We’ve found the best chip dips for your watch party
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tomorrow kicks off the college bowl games season, with 43 gridiron matchups on the schedule between now and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 9. It’s time to pull out the colors of your favorite college team and prepare to root them on...
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
Cleveland.com news quiz: Giant Eagle is ending what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Change is inevitable, and Giant Eagle demonstrated that by making an announcement this week. What was the announcement about? If you think you know, then you should test your luck with this week’s cleveland.com news quiz, which has 10 questions on current events.
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
The Cleveland Dining Trends of 2022 That We Love and Hate
Our food critic's thoughts on smash burgers, small plates and more
Video: Snow plows used to pick up leaves in Cleveland
Some viewers turned to the FOX 8 I TEAM after capturing video of Cleveland city crews using snow plows to help collect piles of leaves instead of a big vacuum.
justshortofcrazy.com
Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library
As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Beachwood developer proposes 21-lot cluster subdivision off Sprague Road in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A Beachwood developer has proposed 21 single-family clustered homes on 24 acres off West Sprague Road. Frontier Land Group would build the homes near the southeast corner of West Sprague and Ridgedale Drive, just west of State Road. The developer would cluster the homes on about 6 acres and preserve 18 acres.
