North Olmsted, OH

Lady JV Eagles Drop Close Game to Rocky River

Grinding through a lethargic 1st quarter to take a half-time lead, North Olmsted had trouble with the Pirates offense in the 3rd quarter as RR dropped 18 points in the frame. The Eagles took an early lead in the 4th quarter but were unable to hold on in a close one.
Lady Eagles Fall to Rocky River

North Olmsted started with a strong defensive effort, keeping the game close throughout the first half but were unable to stop the Pirates from hitting 5 3-pointers in the 2nd half as River pulled away to victory. The Eagles battled throughout and assisted on 11 of their 14 field goals,...
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field

CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
Why You Need To Add Secret Cleveland: A Guide To The Weird, Wonderful and Obscure to Your Travel Library

As crazy as this sounds, I did it!! I WROTE A BOOK! I know, shocking. Not only did I write it but Reedy Press published it. I’m still a bit stunned that I’m officially a published author. Plus, I was able to write a book that is smack dab in the center of my wheelhouse. The full title Secret Cleveland The Weird, Wonderful & Obscure. All the things I love.
