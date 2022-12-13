Read full article on original website
Physicists are still trying to understand time
This show starts at six minutes and 30 seconds past the hour exactly. And we measure everything we say and record to the hundredths of the second. Knowing the time is what keeps this show running. And it's the same time you see on watches, phones and walls. But time has another side to it, one that the clocks don't show. As part of our series Finding Time, NPR's Geoff Brumfiel went on a quest to uncover the truth about time.
Movie Review: 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Filmmaker James Cameron's sequel to the biggest worldwide box office hit of all time, "Avatar: The Way of Water," has been in the works for more than a decade. "Avatar: The Way Of Water" opens this week on close to 54,000 screens worldwide. It's the sequel to the highest-grossing film in movie history, and filmmaker James Cameron says he waited 13 years to make it so that film technology could catch up with his vision of the moon Pandora. Here's critic Bob Mondello to tell us, without spoilers, how that vision plays out.
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A quick warning - this episode contains explicit language. THOMPSON: It's been five years since SZA released her full-length debut album "Ctrl." That album mixed pop, hip-hop and R&B in inventive ways and made SZA a superstar. AISHA HARRIS, HOST:. She's been teasing a follow-up for a very long time...
The long-awaited sequel to 'Avatar' is more than 3 hours long
BRITAIN DALTON: (As Lo'ak) The way of water connects all things... DALTON: (As Lo'ak) ...Before your birth and after your death. SCHMITZ: But questions remain about this movie and the "Avatar" franchise. Why hasn't it attained the pop culture stature of "Star Wars" or "Star Trek?" And what about questions of cultural appropriation? Here with a few answers is NPR's media analyst, Eric Deggans. Hey, Eric.
Encore: Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's most prominent antagonist
The European Union's top tech regulator has overseen the passage of sweeping privacy and competition regulations, and has spearheaded more than half a dozen legal cases against Big Tech. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. She's been called the most powerful regulator in Europe. Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's biggest antagonist. And she...
'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85
Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85. TV and film composer Angelo Badalamenti has died. He was at his home in New Jersey surrounded by family. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Badalamenti started composing on the piano when he was 10 and went...
Pioneering writer Octavia Butler on writing Black people and women into sci-fi
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. In the new TV series "Kindred," a young Black woman gets transported back in time from the present day to the era of slavery. The series, which is now on Hulu, is based on the novel by the acclaimed late science fiction writer Octavia Butler. We'll hear an interview with her from our archive. But first, we have a review of the new series, which our critic-at-large, John Powers, says nicely captures Butler's knack for juggling painful realities and hope.
How close are we actually to fusion energy powering society?
DANIEL DAE KIM: (As Raymond) Doctor, we have a successful fusion reaction. ROBERT DOWNEY JR: (As Tony Stark) Stark Tower is about to become a beacon of self-sustaining, clean energy. MARK HAMILL: (As Luke Skywalker) Ready for some power?. BEN BURTT: (As R2D2, beeping). HAMILL: (As Luke Skywalker) OK. BRUCE...
Twitter suspends several journalists who shared information about Musk's jet
Press freedom advocates on Thursday criticized Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has suspended the accounts of several high-profile journalists who cover the billionaire and his chaotic leadership of the social media site. Musk took the highly unusual move of booting journalists from Twitter following a sudden change in policy about...
The NPR Politics Podcast
PETER: Hi, this is Peter (ph) in Cambridge, Mass. I'm a first-year student at Harvard Law School who is procrastinating studying for final exams by reading about my beloved home state of Iowa and the death of our first-in-the-nation caucus. Oh, well, it's probably for the best. This podcast was recorded at...
12-year-old chess prodigy and his family are granted asylum in the U.S.
Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Tani Adewumi was already a chess prodigy at age 8, beating 73 players to win the New York State Championship three years ago. At the time, he and his family lived in a homeless shelter after fleeing Nigeria due to threats from the terrorist group Boko Haram. But he just won his biggest match at age 12. His family was officially granted asylum in the U.S. He tells The Washington Post his goal now is to become a grandmaster. It's MORNING EDITION.
Remembering Marijane Meaker, a pioneer of lesbian pulp fiction
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. She launched the genre of lesbian pulp fiction. That's how last weekend's New York Times obit described Marijane Meaker, referring to her 1952 novel, "Spring Fire." Meaker was 95. She wrote "Spring Fire" under the pen name Vin Packer, which was one of several pen names she used. Under the name M.E. Kerr, she wrote young adult novels for which she received a 1993 award from the Young Adult Library Services Association for being, quote, "a pioneer in realistic fiction for teenagers." In nonfiction books, under the name Ann Aldrich, she wrote about lesbian life in Greenwich Village.
< Dear LK: We bought a dog instead of rescuing one. It cost me a friend
Today on the show - I asked my friend to help me find a rescue dog, but then we went with a dog breeder instead. Now my friend won't talk to me. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Dear LIFE KIT.
Literature ambassador Jason Reynolds knows young people have a story of their own
Some ambassadors handle multilateral negotiations and host elaborate events at embassies, but author Jason Reynolds spent his ambassadorship talking to young people about literature. It'll become clear why when I tell you that today, he finishes his term as the national ambassador for Young People's Literature. The Library of Congress appointed him to the post three years ago.
