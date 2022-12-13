Read full article on original website
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
Analysts Are Neutral on Top Industrial Goods Stocks: Lennox International (LII), Terex (TEX)
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Lennox International (LII – Research Report), Terex (TEX – Research Report) and Fluence Energy (FLNC – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks. Lennox International (LII) In a report...
Barrington Remains a Buy on Cra International (CRAI)
Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.30. According to TipRanks, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.66% success...
Rising Interest in General Mills Stock (NYSE:GIS) Signals a Worsening Economy
Typically, investors tend to take consumer staples giants like General Mills for granted. However, with a surge in interest toward GIS stock, market participants may want to read between the lines. In most cases, companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tend to operate on the sidelines. While representing an important cog...
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Diamondback (FANG)
In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback (FANG – Research Report), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares opened today at $137.50. According to TipRanks, McDermott is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and...
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
Analysts Conflicted on These Utilities Names: Southern Co (SO) and TransAlta (TAC)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Southern Co (SO – Research Report) and TransAlta (TAC – Research Report). In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.85.
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy. According to TipRanks, Davis has an average return of 30.6% and a 59.50% success rate on recommended stocks.
Hexo announces share consolidation
Hexo announced that, following shareholder approval of a consolidation of the common shares of the company on the basis of a range between two and fourteen existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the company held on March 8, it has filed articles of amendment implementing the consolidation on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share. Notice of the consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol (HEXO), and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19. Following the consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 428304406 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares is CA4283044069.
New Buy Rating for ON Semiconductor (ON), the Technology Giant
Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor (ON – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $64.26. F. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolfspeed, Nokia, and ON Semiconductor. According to TipRanks, F. Snyder has an average return of 19.0% and a 58.82% success rate on recommended stocks.
Why United Airlines Stock Plunged Over 10% This Week
United Airlines stock took a hit after announcing a $30 billion order for Boeing Dreamliner jets. The deal may be sizeable but warranted, given the magnitude of relief that could be in store for 2023. United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) stock took a big hit to the chin this week after the...
