Seven-time major winner and Olympic gold medalist Inbee Park announces she's pregnant

By Beth Ann Nichols
 3 days ago
Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Inbee Park took to Instagram early this week to announce that she and her husband Gi Hyeob Nam are expecting. Park, 34, last competed on the LPGA in August at the AIG Women’s British Open at Muirfield, where she tied for 22nd.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming new member of our family,” Park wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for so much support and love.”

A seven-time major winner, Olympic gold medalist and member of the LPGA World Golf Hall of Fame, Park first joined the tour in 2007 and has amassed 21 career LPGA titles.

In 2019, the LPGA updated its maternity policy to give moms two years from the date of the baby’s birth to return to competition. Once moms return, they have the same status they had entering the season of maternity and have 12 months (i.e. same number of tournaments) to compete at that status.

In addition to the LPGA’s updated maternity policy, all five majors on the LPGA schedule now have maternity clauses that exempt a player into the championship who qualified for the previous year but did not compete due to maternity.

Earlier this season, Paula Creamer and Azahara Munoz returned to the LPGA after giving birth in 2022. Brittany Lincicome returned to action at the Pelican Women’s Championship after welcoming her second child.

Caroline Masson and Hee Young Park are expecting their first children in 2023.

