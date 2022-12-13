Read full article on original website
Driver, 41, dies in U.P. crash likely caused by medical condition
IRON COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Michigan resident died in a crash police believe was caused by a medical condition. According to the Michigan State Police, the fatal crash involved one vehicle and occurred in Iron County’s Mastodon Township. Iron County is the Western Upper Peninsula near the Wisconsin border.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
Winter Storm Closes Schools Across Dickinson, Iron Counties
The anticipated winter storm has already prompted schools in Dickinson and Iron Counties. As of 6:30 p.m. CT Wednesday, the following schools were closed for Thursday:
Nation’s Best acquires Forslund Building Supply
Three-location business establishes presence in Michigan and Wisconsin. Nation’s Best, one of the country’s fastest-growing independent home improvement companies, announced that it has added Forslund Building Supply to its family of banners. A Do it Best dealer, Forslund operates three locations in Ironwood, Caspian, and Norway, Mich. The...
Proposal to transform Escanaba Mill, retain 1,200+ jobs gets first green light
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A transformational project for the future of the Escanaba Mill took an important step forward Tuesday morning. The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved a request for a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone (FPPRZ) for 15 years. The request is estimated to be worth $29.4 million. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation says the approval is an important first step to enable an approximately $1 billion investment by Billerud in Michigan to serve the advanced paper product industry, which would retain a minimum of 1,240 jobs at the Escanaba Mill, which is on a 2,000-acre site in Wells and Escanaba townships.
Marquette’s Shophouse Park project gets $3 million state grant
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - An innovative commercial and residential development planned for Marquette’s north side took a step forward Tuesday. The Michigan Strategic Fund Board approved a $3 million performance-based grant to support the Shophouse Park project. Owner and developer David Ollila of Marquette says the grant money will be used to build infrastructure that supports Michigan’s economy.
Upper Peninsula paper mill could get $1B upgrade
A $1 billion investment could transform an Upper Peninsula paper mill and retain 1,240 jobs. Billerud, a Swedish paper and pulp manufacturer, is eyeing the Escanaba Mill to upgrade from producing paper to making an advanced paper product known as paperboard or cartonboard. The stiff multi-ply product is use for packaging cosmetics, healthcare, beverages and candy products.
Bay College and Gogebic Community College react to fall 2022 enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community colleges across the U.S. have seen a decrease in college enrollment, including this semester. There are 31 community colleges in Michigan. There are four in the U.P. Bay College, Bay Mills Community College, Gogebic Community College, and Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC). One of the smallest in Michigan is Gogebic Community College (GCC). Its enrollment for fall 2022 is 836 students.
Pine Mountain prepares for first winter ski season under new ownership
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Final preparations are being made for Pine Mountain’s Ski Resort ahead of Saturday’s open day. The ownership group Pyramid Global Hospitality completed its purchase of the ski and golf resort in November. “They have a huge portfolio. If you look at Benchmark’s side...
Two arrested in Delta County crack cocaine investigation
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) announced the arrest of two men on Friday following an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine in Delta County. According to UPSET, the detectives developed information identifying suspects involved in the sale of crack cocaine in...
Marquette moves forward with proposal for affordable housing
Marquette, Mich. (WZMQ)- Earlier this week the Marquette city commission voted to let negotiations begin between city manager Karen Kovacs and Habitat for Humanity to build 8 single-family homes on a city-owned lot at 600 w Spring Street. According to Kovacs, the city received more interest in the lot than...
Marquette trash stickers now available
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trash bag stickers are now available for the city of Marquette. The city is transitioning away from using city garbage bags. You can find the stickers in Marquette stores including Super One Foods and Tadych’s Marketplace. But Marquette will continue picking up city bags until...
New restaurant comes to Negaunee in spring
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new restaurant is on its way to the city of Negaunee. Strega Nonna is an Italian restaurant that is set to open this spring. The restaurant is still in its early stages. Once open, the owner says it will offer homestyle Italian cuisine with a relaxed atmosphere. Strega Nonna will also host monthly special dinners, as well as a bar and marketplace.
Man escapes Ishpeming fire by jumping from second-story window
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire destroyed an Ishpeming residence Monday night, but everyone inside was able to escape. According to the Ishpeming Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 133 W. Superior St. at 9:19 p.m. When they arrived, fire crews found a two-story residence with four apartments...
Hazardous travel expected for Thursday morning commute
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning for Dickinson, Florence, Iron, Marinette and Gogebic counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft and Luce counties. The heaviest snow accumulation through Thursday evening, on the order of 6-12 inches, is expected to occur in Gogebic, southern Dickinson, southern and western Iron and southern Ontonagon counties, as well as in northern Wisconsin. These amounts have shifted further south and west from previous forecasts due to forecasted differences in the onset time of the heaviest precipitation, which is now expected to be later this evening, and a shifting track of the low pressure system. Even if your area can now expect lesser snow amounts, hazardous travel and slippery roads are still expected for the Thursday morning commute. Wind gusts to 50 mph may create areas of blowing snow, reduced visibilities and sporadic power outages.
More Charges Against Disgraced Cop
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A former Upper Peninsula sheriff’s deputy was convicted Tuesday of another sexual assault case involving a teenager. Brian Helfert entered a plea to attempted assault with the intent to commit sexual penetration, according to Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. Three other charges were...
