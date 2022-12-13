Read full article on original website
Related
I've been a teacher for 12 years. Please: Skip the holiday mug and give your kid's teacher a gift card instead
Although any holiday gift is a nice gesture, gift cards can treat teachers, help them with expenses, and go toward professional development.
Deer Freaks Out When Squirrel Jumps On Its Face At The Bird Feeder
Well, this isn’t your typical backyard. In fact, I’ve never heard of anything happening like this. Which kind of comes as a surprise given the fact that deer will always try to eat bird feed, a snack that squirrels tend to love so much. A deer on average...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players are loving Winter Holiday background changes
Niantic recently launched Pokemon Go’s 2022 Winter Holiday event, and fans are already gushing about the winter-themed background changes. The newly released Winter Holiday event serves as only the first part of a larger celebration. Part One will come to an end on Friday, December 23, with Part Two expected to follow not too long thereafter.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Languages class midterm and final answers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy offers classes where players will have to take midterms and finals, including Mr. Salvatore’s Languages class. Here is every correct answer to the Languages midterm and final. There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the...
dexerto.com
What are Blue Star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
There are a variety of different Tera Raid Battles that trainers can take on in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including those with Blue Stars. Here’s everything players need to know about these specific raids in Generation 9. Tera Raid Battles are new additions to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys leak reveals two Pokemon joining Ash in the next series
Recent Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode leaks claim that Ash is bringing two of his Pokemon with him at the start of the next series. The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime series is slowly but surely coming to an end and fans are very curious to see what’s next for Ash and his team.
Eight Great Deals on Ski Gear for Every Shredder on Your List
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Winter is on across the country, with early season storms bringing glad tidings for powder seekers. Here’s even more good news: You can score steep savings on some of our favorite snow brands now through December 25 at Backcountry.com. Check out our favorite deals below.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Mercy bug saves allies when players leave games
In what is the ultimate form of self-sacrifice in Overwatch 2, a Mercy bug allows her to fully heal allies when she leaves the game. Support players haven’t been too keen on the state of Overwatch 2, especially with Season 2’s Doomfist buffs making support harder to play than ever before.
dexerto.com
How to save custom builds in MW2 & Warzone 2
The new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 updates stealthily added the option to save custom builds – here’s how it works. Activision’s deployment of Season 1 Reloaded for MW2 and Warzone 2 comes packed with a whole host of noteworthy changes. For one, the iconic Shipment map has returned for the Modern Warfare sequel’s multiplayer component.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Dec 14 update fixes PS5 crashes & gifting system: patch notes
Respawn Entertainment released a minor Apex Legends update addressing crash issues and problems with the new gifting system. Apex Legends Season 15 is in full swing, but community members are already shifting their attention to what’s next. ImperialHal revealed he “can’t wait” for Season 16 after playtesting the new content with pro players.
dexerto.com
Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin
A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises. With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year,...
dexerto.com
Where is Building 21 in DMZ? Warzone 2 mystery explained
Warzone’s DMZ Season 1 Reloaded introduced a plethora of new content and bug fixes, but also announced the imminent introduction of Building 21. So, what is Building 21 and where can players find it? We’ve got all the answers here. DMZ is a fantastic way to explore the...
dexerto.com
Best Chimera Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Chimera or Honey Badger in Warzone 2 is a powerful AR that thrives at close to medium range but you’ll need a meta WZ2 loadout to maximize its power. While most ARs on Warzone 2’s arsenal are designed for long-range combat and beaming enemies from a distance, a select few are optimal up close.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs tease “spicy” Junker Queen changes in mid-season patch
Junker Queen is primed for some “spicy” mid-season changes, according to Overwatch 2 developers. Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson has teased an update to the tank, due to go live in January. Junker Queen is one of the handful of new heroes released for Overwatch 2. As a...
dexerto.com
When is GTA Online’s taxi business coming? Release date & everything we know
GTA Online will soon be getting a taxi service that players can use to make money for themselves. Here’s what you need to know. With the calendar turning over to December, plenty of GTA Online players were setting themselves up for the annual winter update – the final big bit of content before snow descends on Los Santos.
dexerto.com
What is the Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge on Twitch?
Pop Tarts is hosting a ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge event on Twitch this month and here’s everything you need to know about it. ‘Pop to the Top’ will be shown live on Twitch this December 16, with six top streamers facing off in two stages of Fall Guys competition.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends leaker claims World’s Edge & Fragment are finally getting map changes
According to a new leak, World’s Edge and Storm Point are both set to receive some changes in Apex Legends, and Fragment also looks to be undergoing a long-awaited overhaul. Respawn Entertainment have given Apex Legends players five maps to play with now – Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon – but the original two stand above the rest for some players.
dexerto.com
Team Liquid leaves Apex Legends esports as ALGS exodus continues
Team Liquid has become the latest team to leave Apex Legends esports, farewelling their team on December 15. It comes following Cloud9’s departure and a wider ALGS exodus, with a lack of support from EA cited as a leading reason. Apex Legends esports had a resurgence in 2022 with...
dexerto.com
How to catch snowballs in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland
The Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland event brings a new Ice Queen Brigitte skin to unlock, but players will have to catch snowballs to tick off one of the frosty in-game challenges. Here’s how to catch snowballs in Overwatch 2’s Snowball Deathmatch mode. Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland is here,...
Comments / 0