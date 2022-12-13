Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.

