Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock, age 84 of Zanesville, passed away, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, following a lengthy illness. She was born Monday, July 18, 1938, in Zanesville, the daughter of Albert Schamm and Ruth (Miles) Schamm. She was married to Charles “Chuck” Rock who preceded her in death on Saturday, January 13, 2017.
WHIZ
Martha Jane Miller
Martha “Jane” Miller, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends and under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Jane was born on June 7, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Nora (Stotts) Davis...
WHIZ
Frank O. Harvey, Jr.
Frank O. Harvey, Jr. 74 of Zanesville, died 10:09 AM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Adams Lane Care Center. He was born Tuesday, September 7, 1948, in Zanesville, the son of Frank, O. Harvey, Sr. and Dora (Logan) Harvey. He married Lori “Jill” (Martin) Harvey on Saturday, May 10, 1980, and was a member of Baker Street Church of God.
WHIZ
Joan M. Leasure
Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.
WHIZ
Christopher J. Smeltzer
Christopher J. Smeltzer, 66, of Sonora passed at 7:22 P.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, January 25, 1956 in Newark, Ohio the son of the late Joseph G. Smeltzer and Mary Cornett Smeltzer. Christopher retired from Ohio Oil Gathering after 32-years where he...
WHIZ
Bret Berkfield
Brent “BB” Berkfield, 71, of Zanesville passed at 10:25 P.M. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at home. He was born on Monday, February 5, 1951 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of Donald L. Berkfield and Margaret Scholl Berkfield Tanner. Brent was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated...
WHIZ
Jeffrey Careins
Jeffrey Careins, 67 of Coshocton, passed away unexpectedly on December 11, 2022 at Coshocton Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Jeff was born in Zanesville on September 11, 1955. He is the son of the late Opal (Cornell) Careins Hiles and Zail Careins. He retired in 2018 from Nikko’s Services in Zanesville and Coshocton.
WHIZ
Wesley David Nicolas Osborne
Wesley David Nicholas Osborne, 41, Jacksonville, NC. , formerly of Zanesville, died December 03, 2022. He was born, July 31, 1981, a son to Ricky and Jodi Miller. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps for over 15 years, serving overseas, and three tours in Afghanistan. In...
WHIZ
FOP Hosts Annual Senior Christmas Dinner
ZANESVILLE, oh – The Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Senior Christmas Dinner on December 16th. Approximately 500 senior citizens showed up to the Muskingum County Center for Seniors for a delicious Christmas dinner. Law enforcement from the Sheriff’s office and the Zanesville police department came together to help serve the meals.
WHIZ
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
WHIZ
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
WHIZ
Gus Macker Basketball Tournament
ZANESVILLE, OH- It was a staple of summer in downtown Zanesville but it’s been over 10 years since it last took place in the Y-City. Plans are in the works to bring the Gus Macker 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament back to the area in June of 2023. Dominque Proctor is organizing the effort. He said the Macker Tournament will serve as a fundraiser for his larger vision called, “Love Thy Neighbor.” It’s a fund, Proctor set up through the Muskingum County Community Foundation.
WHIZ
Rushing Wind Biker Church Hosting Live Nativity
ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’ve ever wanted to witness the magic of Christmas in a very special way, now is your chance. This Friday, December 16th, watch the classic nativity scene come to life at Rushing Wind Biker Church. You’ll have two chances to see the Live Nativity tomorrow night, with 30-minute shows beginning at 6 PM and 7 PM. In its 3rd year, the annual event features a unique, family-friendly experience for all.
WHIZ
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
WHIZ
Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office Awards Winners of Essay Contest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office named three local students as their essay award winners. Haylie Stemm, of Philo High School, Baylee Hendrickson of John Glenn High School, and Kylah Miller of Tri-Valley High School were each awarded certificates and checks this morning. The money awarded...
WHIZ
OUZ Promotes Regional Campus Tuition Value
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio University Zanesville regional campus offers an Ohio University education at an affordable cost, and for some, that can make earning a college degree possible. Ohio University Zanesville Manager of Communication and External Relations Heather Sands Davis talked about the affordability of attending a regional...
WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
WHIZ
Fatal accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton teenager. The accident happened shortly after 6:00 a.m. Friday at the intersection of State Route16 and County Road 6 in Jackson Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Wesley Shontz, Jr....
Comments / 0