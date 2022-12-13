A God of War series is coming to Amazon, but a number of fans are concerned about which plot lines are being skipped; more specifically, Kratos in ancient Greece. It seems like all the video games are being turned into TV shows, whether it’s The Last of Us coming to HBO next month, or the short-lived Resident Evil series that hit Netflix earlier this year. And now God of War is getting in on the action, with a show in the works at Amazon.

2 DAYS AGO