Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Our Flag Means Death Season 2: Release date window, cast, plot, more
Our Flag Means Death Season 2 has just wrapped filming, so here’s everything we know about it so far, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details. The HBO Max romantic comedy, which follows blundering pirate captain Stede Bonnet as he attempts to make...
dexerto.com
Ash and Pikachu leaving Pokemon anime as new protagonists are revealed
Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu will depart from the Pokemon anime series after more than two decades in the spotlight, with new protagonists taking his place. Anyone who’s ever watched an episode of Pokemon will know who Ash Ketchum is, as the trainer from Pallet Town has been the face and heart of the main anime series for the last 25 years.
dexerto.com
Spy x Family episode 23 review: The mission concludes
Spy x Family episode 23 marks the conclusion of the Tennis Arc, executing and wrapping up the mission brilliantly. Spy x Family episode 23 picks up right where the previous episode left off, continuing the Tennis Arc. And the episode is just as ridiculous as ever, making for a very amusing and hilarious watch. All the main cast are clearly super human to nonsensical degrees, but the anime itself is very aware of its own ridiculous nature, managing to capitalize on the lack of logical appeal by brilliantly utilizing humor.
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man: Who is Power?
Chainsaw Man brings a whole host of new fun characters, one of which is Power – but who is she, and what’s her deal? Let us explain…. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s almost at the end of its first season, much to the sadness of fans.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
AOL Corp
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss's grandfather says family is 'completely devastated' as new details emerge
New details about Stephen "tWitch" Boss's death are emerging. Hollywood was stunned this week after the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and So You Think You Can Dance judge/contestant was found dead in an Encino, Calif., motel room. The coroner ruled the 40-year-old's death, on Tuesday, a suicide. "We had no...
dexerto.com
When is GTA Online’s taxi business coming? Release date & everything we know
GTA Online will soon be getting a taxi service that players can use to make money for themselves. Here’s what you need to know. With the calendar turning over to December, plenty of GTA Online players were setting themselves up for the annual winter update – the final big bit of content before snow descends on Los Santos.
dexerto.com
Scream 6: First trailer reveals Ghostface in New York City
The first trailer for Scream 6 is finally here, teasing a new, bloody reign of Ghostface terror in New York City. If Halloween set the modern template for the slasher movie, Scream remodelled it. In 1996, Wes Craven unleashed his knife-wielding, cloak-dashing killer on the world in a terrifying, hilarious spin on the genre.
dexerto.com
Marvel fans want Henry Cavill to play “MCU’s Superman”
With Henry Cavill no longer playing Superman in the DC universe, Marvel fans have their eyes on another role for him in the MCU – and he’d essentially be the franchise’s version of Superman. Henry Cavill first donned the red cape in 2013’s Man of Steel. While...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs tease “spicy” Junker Queen changes in mid-season patch
Junker Queen is primed for some “spicy” mid-season changes, according to Overwatch 2 developers. Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson has teased an update to the tank, due to go live in January. Junker Queen is one of the handful of new heroes released for Overwatch 2. As a...
dexerto.com
Barbie movie: Margot Robbie stars in first fantastic trailer
The Barbie movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and the first trailer has finally dropped – come on Barbie!. Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming movie from Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.
dexerto.com
God of War fans divided by Amazon show skipping Kratos in ancient Greece
A God of War series is coming to Amazon, but a number of fans are concerned about which plot lines are being skipped; more specifically, Kratos in ancient Greece. It seems like all the video games are being turned into TV shows, whether it’s The Last of Us coming to HBO next month, or the short-lived Resident Evil series that hit Netflix earlier this year. And now God of War is getting in on the action, with a show in the works at Amazon.
dexerto.com
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
dexerto.com
What is TikTok’s Dating Wrapped 2022? Viral trend explained
TikTok’s For You pages have been inundated with a brand new hilarious Dating Wrapped trend – but what is it all about? Here’s the TikTok 2022 Dating Wrapped trend explained. 2022 has seen a variety of popular ‘Wrapped’ content, from Spotify Wrapped to PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap Up,...
dexerto.com
Where is Building 21 in DMZ? Warzone 2 mystery explained
Warzone’s DMZ Season 1 Reloaded introduced a plethora of new content and bug fixes, but also announced the imminent introduction of Building 21. So, what is Building 21 and where can players find it? We’ve got all the answers here. DMZ is a fantastic way to explore the...
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue?
Avatar 2 is in cinemas now, but fans have noticed the absence of an expected character: Dr Karina Mogue, played by Michelle Yeoh – so where is she?. Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here. In...
dexerto.com
Woman starts “2022 Dating Wrapped” TikTok trend with wild Tinder dating fails
A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a hilarious Powerpoint presentation of all her dating fails from 2022. Inspired by Spotify Wrapped, which sends listeners their music streaming history, TikToker Amber created her own “dating wrapped” to showcase her 2022 romances. “If there’s one thing I know...
dexerto.com
Asmongold claims Twitch star Nadia should be “permanently banned” over doxxing drama
After Twitch star Nadia ‘Nadia’ Amine was temporarily banned on the Amazon-owned platform for “sharing personal information”, fellow streamer ‘Asmongold’ expressed his brutally honest opinions, stating Nadia should have been permanently banned. Nadia was temporarily banned on Twitch on December 14 — with many...
dexerto.com
Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin
A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises. With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year,...
dexerto.com
All Twitch streamers in Pop-Tarts’ ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge
Six Twitch streamers will face off in the Pop-Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ challenge on Twitch this December. Let’s meet each of them before they are assigned teams for each flavor!. Pop-Tarts is hosting the ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge live on Twitch on December 16, with...
Comments / 0