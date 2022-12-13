Read full article on original website
GPB evening headlines for December 16, 2022
Georgia's job market continued to cool in November. Data released yesterday from the Georgia Department of Labor show unemployment ticking up and payrolls flat. Researchers responsible for steering state policy to improve maternal health outcomes have released their latest data on pregnancy related deaths. A Brunswick-based environmental group is suing...
'That's terrible:' Georgia lawmakers look for ways to raise law enforcement pay statewide
FORSYTH, Ga. — Should law enforcement in Georgia be paid more?. That's the focus of a committee in Atlanta made of up lawmakers from across the state. Not only did they recommend an increase in pay, but they also want an optional state wide law enforcement retirement plan. "Nationally...
Georgia Dept of Education Announces 2023 Priorities
The Georgia Department of Education today announced its 2023 priorities, which will guide its work during the 2023 legislative session and beyond. “As we look toward 2023, we will remain laser-focused on investing in academic recovery and preparing Georgia’s students for a stronger future,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I look forward to working with the Georgia General Assembly and other partners to strengthen supports and opportunities for students, support for public education, school safety, and the teaching profession and educator pipeline. We have an enormous opportunity as we move beyond the pandemic to build a public education system that is truly centered on the needs of Georgia students.”
Georgia reader says Marjorie Taylor Greene is not crazy
After 70 years on this planet, most of them in Georgia, I have seen the deterioration of individual rights caused by corrupt politicians in office. One of our greatest rights was the right to fair and free elections. The erosion of those rights, and the interference by government entities, which has been brought to our attention lately, give the American people the right under the Constitution, to overthrow a corrupt and illegitimate government. Luckily the American people are long-suffering and seek to change things without that course of action being taken. But it cannot continue. Read the Constitution and The Bill of Rights and you might have second thoughts about calling a true patriot crazy. This is not the government our founders envisioned and we have the right to change it. There is a saying, “The people should never be afraid of the government, the government should always be afraid of the people.” It keeps them honest.
Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
With the decisive win of Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election, Republicans and Democrats are looking to the state and wondering just how much of a battleground it will be moving forward. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack...
Battleground: Ballot Box | As midterms end, Georgia's political spotlight burns brighter than ever
—— For the first time in what seems like forever, election season in Georgia is over. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock won a full six-year term to the Senate on Dec. 6 by defeating Republican Herschel Walker in a sprint to the finish that was not without controversy and lawsuits. The four-week runoff, shortened by the sweeping 2021 election law Senate Bill 202, came on the heels of a decisive general election victory for Republicans, led by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over Democrats, who hoped for better results.
Georgia Secretary of State Wants to End Runoff Elections
Georgia Secretary of State Brad RaffenspergerPhoto byNewSouthPolitics.com. With two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate in the past two years, the state of Georgia gained national attention for its pivotal role in the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats. Judging from recent comments Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the attention isn’t wanted anymore. calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials.
It is Cotton Pickin Time
It is Cotton Pickin Time the cotton gets picked. Here in Georgia cotton is being harvested and baled up. Plus it is Pecan harvest time here as well. Georgia ranked 2nd in the U.S. in cotton planted acres and 4th in number of bales produced. ● Cotton is the most...
Georgia Today: Georgia Power rate hike, TikTok ban, Atlanta protesters arrested, rally against guns
On the Thursday Dec. 15 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia Power is raising rates, TikTok has been banned for some Georgians, Atlanta protesters face terrorism charges, and students rally against guns. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, Dec. 15. I'm...
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Georgia Republicans Introduced Runoffs To Suppress Black Votes. Now They Want To Change the Rules
Eight days since Senator Raphael Warnock won his re-election, and now that Georgia is a firmly competitive state, Republicans in the state want to change the voting rules again. On December 14, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) stated that Georgia is looking to do away with the runoff system entirely. As a refresher, the Georgia runoff is a second election that’s triggered after a general election if no one gets more than 50% of the vote. Raffensperger cited the strain on election officials bleeding into the holiday season, but a better reason to get rid of it is that it’s a policy created during the Civil Rights movement to water down Black voting blocks.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pushes for end of general election runoffs
Georgia's Dec. 6 runoff election, which saw U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory against former University of Georgia football player Herschel Walker drew ire on both sides of the aisle. Complaints by politicians and voters included the racist history of the process, long lines at the polls and a reduced early...
Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff begins on Wednesday allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes. Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches […] The post Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Georgia Power deal sets $1.8B rate increase over 3 years
Georgia Power Co. and regulatory staff reached an agreement Wednesday that would give the company a nearly $1.8 billion rate increase over three years — if Georgia's five elected public service commissioners approve. That's a little above the midpoint between the $2.9 billion that the electric utility proposed and...
Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis finishes in top 5 in 2023 Miss America competition
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Warner Robins' resident and Miss Georgia 2022 Kelsey Hollis made the top five of the Miss America competition. Hollis, who lives in Warner Robins and attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, finished as the fourth runner-up at the end of the competition Thursday night. Even...
GA state senator from Forsyth County gets 2 powerful appointments
(Forsyth County, GA) Senator Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming), who represents District 27 which includes parts of Forsyth County, is taking on new roles in the State Senate. In an email to constituents sent on Monday, December 12, Dolezal announced that he has been appointed by Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones (R) to serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Assignments for the 2023-2024 Legislative Session.
Georgia organization wants lawmakers to end state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The Georgia chapter of a national grassroots advocacy organization wants state lawmakers to repeal the state’s certificate of need laws. Americans for Prosperity-Georgia says the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. The group tells The Center Square exclusively that it plans to launch a six-figure campaign to encourage lawmakers to repeal the CON requirement when the General Assembly reconvenes next month.
