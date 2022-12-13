Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
At Ivester Contemporary, solo shows by Jasmin Zelaya and Natalia Rocafuerte
In Jasmine Zelaya’s solo show at Ivester Contemporary, “Late Bloomers,” the Houston-based artist explores the awkwardness of growing up and forming identity, drawing from her experience with assimilation as the daughter of Honduran immigrants. Zelaya’s parents came to the U.S. in the early 1970s, and so her...
Groundbreaking set for Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center expansion
City officials will stage a public groundbreakingf or the $27 million expansion of the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center (ESB-MACC). The ceremony be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at the ESB-MACC, 600 River St. In 2018, Austin voters approved $27 million in bond funding for the expansion...
The potent and poetic metal abstractions of Melvin Edwards in ‘WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)’
Internationally acclaimed artist Melvin Edwards’ solo show at the Christian-Green Gallery, part of the University of Texas’ Art Galleries at Black Studies, combines works on paper, freestanding sculpture and wall reliefs, including pieces from Edwards’ ongoing series, “Lynch Fragments.” Organized by gallery curator Phillip Townsend, the works in “WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)” provoke new associations from across Edwards’ nearly 60-year career.
Jade Walker to lead Elisabet Ney Museum
Artist and arts administrator Jade Walker has been named the new manager and curator of the Elisabet Ney Museum, the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced. Walker succeeds Oliver Franklin who passed away last spring after a decade of leading the museum which is the historic studio and home of the trailblazing German-American sculptor. The museum is part of the Museums and Cultural Programs Division of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.
Flipping through: ‘Marcelyn McNeil: Works’
“Marcelyn McNeil: Works” (Radius Books, 2022) offers readers a clear view of the abstracted work by Dallas-based painter McNeil. The monograph focuses on her recent work from the last 10 years, highlighting the artist’s shift “in 2017 to move away from painting anthropomorphic object-like forms within a field” to “more subtle, possibly meditative” works.
Indie bookstore Malvern Books to close
After nine years, independent bookstore Malvern Books will close on Dec. 31. Manager Becky Garcia made the announcement today on the store’s website and in an email to supporters. In July, bookstore founder Joe W. Bratcher III, a leader of Austin’s literary arts scene, passed away. “I can’t...
Sightlines
Austin, TX
127
Followers
517
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT
A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.https://sightlinesmag.org/
Comments / 0