Artist and arts administrator Jade Walker has been named the new manager and curator of the Elisabet Ney Museum, the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced. Walker succeeds Oliver Franklin who passed away last spring after a decade of leading the museum which is the historic studio and home of the trailblazing German-American sculptor. The museum is part of the Museums and Cultural Programs Division of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO