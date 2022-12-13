ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sightlines

Comments / 0

Related
Sightlines

At Ivester Contemporary, solo shows by Jasmin Zelaya and Natalia Rocafuerte

In Jasmine Zelaya’s solo show at Ivester Contemporary, “Late Bloomers,” the Houston-based artist explores the awkwardness of growing up and forming identity, drawing from her experience with assimilation as the daughter of Honduran immigrants. Zelaya’s parents came to the U.S. in the early 1970s, and so her...
Sightlines

The potent and poetic metal abstractions of Melvin Edwards in ‘WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)’

Internationally acclaimed artist Melvin Edwards’ solo show at the Christian-Green Gallery, part of the University of Texas’ Art Galleries at Black Studies, combines works on paper, freestanding sculpture and wall reliefs, including pieces from Edwards’ ongoing series, “Lynch Fragments.” Organized by gallery curator Phillip Townsend, the works in “WIRE(D) and CHAIN(ED)” provoke new associations from across Edwards’ nearly 60-year career.
Sightlines

Jade Walker to lead Elisabet Ney Museum

Artist and arts administrator Jade Walker has been named the new manager and curator of the Elisabet Ney Museum, the city of Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced. Walker succeeds Oliver Franklin who passed away last spring after a decade of leading the museum which is the historic studio and home of the trailblazing German-American sculptor. The museum is part of the Museums and Cultural Programs Division of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Flipping through: ‘Marcelyn McNeil: Works’

“Marcelyn McNeil: Works” (Radius Books, 2022) offers readers a clear view of the abstracted work by Dallas-based painter McNeil. The monograph focuses on her recent work from the last 10 years, highlighting the artist’s shift “in 2017 to move away from painting anthropomorphic object-like forms within a field” to “more subtle, possibly meditative” works.
DALLAS, TX
Sightlines

Indie bookstore Malvern Books to close

After nine years, independent bookstore Malvern Books will close on Dec. 31. Manager Becky Garcia made the announcement today on the store’s website and in an email to supporters. In July, bookstore founder Joe W. Bratcher III, a leader of Austin’s literary arts scene, passed away. “I can’t...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Sightlines

Austin, TX
127
Followers
517
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

A magazine of new arts and culture. Austin-based, wide open.

 https://sightlinesmag.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy