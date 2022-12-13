Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A Williamsburg woman was arrested early Thursday on 16th Street after a foot chase with officers from the Traverse City Police Department. On Wednesday just before midnight, officers attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop of the 25-year-old driver, but she would not pull over, Sgt. Adam Gray said. Depending on the circumstances of cases involving minor infractions, police pursuit may be terminated to keep the community safe, he noted.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO