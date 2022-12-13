ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

dekalbcountyonline.com

Family Focused Financial’s Jingle Mingle After Hours Event Today!

Family Focused Financial's Jingle Mingle After Hours Event Today!. The Sandwich Chamber offers many opportunities to help you grow and better your business. The greatest benefit is being an active part of your local business community. Join the SACC in celebrating Family Focused Financials new location!. Location: Family Focused Financial...
SANDWICH, IL
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Announces Distribution of First Payments for Participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot

Cook County Announces Distribution of First Payments for Participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, December 15th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Board of Commissioners announced that the first payments to participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Promise Pilot) have been released and will reach participants in the coming days. The $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in American history, and received over 233,000 applications during the open application period between October 6 and October 21.
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
ROCKFORD, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman

WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
CREST HILL, IL
1520 The Ticket

World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill

A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September. Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator

A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
OTTAWA, IL

