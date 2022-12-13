Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?
Update on the Tragic Deaths of Two Judson College Students
Mother Hides Son Before Committing Suicide
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donation
dekalbcountyonline.com
Family Focused Financial’s Jingle Mingle After Hours Event Today!
Family Focused Financial's Jingle Mingle After Hours Event Today!. The Sandwich Chamber offers many opportunities to help you grow and better your business. The greatest benefit is being an active part of your local business community. Join the SACC in celebrating Family Focused Financials new location!. Location: Family Focused Financial...
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
Taco giveaway turns into dip snit on South Side
Early in the week, Chef Michael Airhart and the organization he founded, Taste for the Homeless, gave food away at 63rd and Ashland. Left over were several pallets of avocado dip.
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGNtv.com
Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home
FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
blockclubchicago.org
Man Giving Winter Tents To People Who Are Homeless Says City Officials Will No Longer Threaten Teardowns
CHICAGO — A Pilsen man giving warm winter tents to people living underneath bridges, viaducts and in parks — and has blasted city officials for threatening to throw them out — now says officials are backing off. Andy Robledo has driven around Chicago in his 1974 blue...
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
ABC7 Chicago
Friends, family say goodbye to security guard killed at River Oaks Mall
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Family and friends said goodbye to a mall security guard who was killed on the job. Norman Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran. He was working at River Oaks mall when he was shot and killed in an armed robbery last month. Mourners gathered...
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020
CHICAGO - More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case. Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it. "The officers — they still talk about it to this...
Chicago tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
The man who’s been buying orange tents for Chicago’s homeless population says the city will no longer threaten to remove them. The Department of Family and Support Services has stopped attaching red tags to the tents indicating the city will remove the tents on a certain date, says Andy Robledo. He met with department leadership more than a week ago on the issue.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Cook County Announces Distribution of First Payments for Participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot
Cook County Announces Distribution of First Payments for Participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Cook County, IL) — On Thursday, December 15th, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the Board of Commissioners announced that the first payments to participants in the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot (Promise Pilot) have been released and will reach participants in the coming days. The $42 million pilot is the largest publicly-funded guaranteed income program in American history, and received over 233,000 applications during the open application period between October 6 and October 21.
MyStateline.com
FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver's robber
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin. FBI giving $10K for help finding Wisconsin Culver’s …. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find a man that is accused of multiple burglaries in Southern Wisconsin.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
wjol.com
Crest Hill Police Track Down Tip, Not Giving Up On Finding Missing Woman
WJOL was tipped off that a large police presence was near an industrial area in Rockdale on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark confirms that police there searching for missing Crest Hill woman Wendy Gessing. Clark says, “unfortunately, we did not locate anything of evidentiary value and will continue to work the case.”
World’s Richest Woman Donates $5 Million to Northern IL Goodwill
A billionaire philanthropist just made a large donation to Goodwill Industries across the nation, with a substantial amount coming to the Rockford region. The COVID-19 pandemic has been catastrophic for so many people; businesses and families have been ravaged. The struggle to regain the life that once was, for so many, will be a hardship that may never be overcome. Our community's social services play a very important roll in our region's recovery from the pandemic.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September. Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. Davis is...
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
