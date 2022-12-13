Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase Outside Ludington
A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
WILX-TV
One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
Fox17
Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar
WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
Morning Sun
Angry bar patron follows man home, stabs three
An argument at a Montcalm County bar turned violent Saturday when a man followed another home and stabbed him and two other men. State police said the verbal altercation started at the Amble Bar and ended in the stabbings about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Bailey Road southeast of Howard City.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
Midland man, 71, gets prison time for killing Bay County motorcyclist in drunken crash
BAY CITY, MI — At 71, a Midland man is heading to prison for several years for drunkenly killing a motorcyclist in a crash from the summer of 2021. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Roy W. Trumble to five to 15 years and 23 months to five years in prison. Trumble is to serve the two stints concurrently.
Lansing woman injured in hit & run looking for answers
Police are looking for a person who took off after a head-on crash that sent a woman to the hospital.
Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says
Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
29-year-old from Lansing dies in Clinton County jail
Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a cell check when they found the man unresponsive, the sheriff's office said.
Report: Brann’s liquor license suspended after deadly crash
The Brann’s Steakhouse near Holland had its liquor license suspended for two weeks, with the state saying it overserved a man charged with causing a deadly crash, the Holland Sentinel reports.
Jury awards $6.4 million to family of man found unresponsive at Kent County Jail
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal jury has awarded $6.4 million to the family of a man who died in 2018 after being found unresponsive in the Kent County Jail. Lawyers for the family of Wade Jones say he was not properly treated for alcohol withdrawal and contracted jail nursing staff failed to get him help in time.
Family Dollar robbed at knifepoint in Wyoming
No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.
Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation
SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
Woman hospitalized after being rear-ended in Allendale Twp
A 53-year-old woman from Jenison was taken to a local hospital, where deputies say she is in stable condition.
WWMTCw
Grand Rapids man faces 40 years in prison for $170,000 COVID-19 relief scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man could spend a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and money laundering in a Paycheck Protection Program scheme, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. In July 2020, Kurtis VanderMolen, 50, submitted a Paycheck Protection Program...
MSP looking for a truck connected to a theft case
Michigan State Police are now asking for the public's help in finding a truck that may have been involved in a theft case.
Man injured in Grand Rapids house fire dies
A man has died because of injuries he suffered in a house fire last Thursday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.
Kevin Bacon’s family delivers painful words to Michigan cannibal killer Mark Latunski
CORUNNA, MI -- Mark Latunski, the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing and dismembering of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday morning. Kevin Bacon’s family delivered prepared statements to Latunski via representatives in the courtroom of Shiawassee County Circuit Judge Matthew J....
Feds charge multiple Michigan men tied to illegally converting handguns to fully automatic
Federal authorities have charged multiple Michigan men allegedly tied to selling or distributing illegal devices used to convert handguns from semi-automatic to fully automatic. U.S. attorneys and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Thursday, Dec. 15 said that 11 men have been charged as part of a ring that involved...
