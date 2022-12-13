ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newaygo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Man Arrested After 100 MPH Chase Outside Ludington

A traffic stop turned into a high speed chase Wednesday night outside Ludington. Deputies say they tried to stop a 2008 Ford Edge for going 88 mph in a 55 zone. The car took off south on Angling Road, then onto Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. They say at times during the 10 minute chase the car reached 100mph.
LUDINGTON, MI
WILX-TV

One dead after semi strikes pickup truck in Ovid Twp.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead following a crash in Ovid Township. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a semi truck collided with a pickup truck on M-21 between Shepardsville and Hollister roads Friday afternoon. The roads were closed for several hours as...
OVID, MI
Fox17

Suspect sought in Wyoming armed robbery at Family Dollar

WYOMING, Mich. — Police in Wyoming are searching for a suspect in a recent armed robbery. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at the Family Dollar on 44th Street. We’re told a knife was involved. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as...
WYOMING, MI
Morning Sun

Angry bar patron follows man home, stabs three

An argument at a Montcalm County bar turned violent Saturday when a man followed another home and stabbed him and two other men. State police said the verbal altercation started at the Amble Bar and ended in the stabbings about 11:30 p.m. at a home on Bailey Road southeast of Howard City.
HOWARD CITY, MI
9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Saginaw man who drew gun on gas station attendant, got locked in store gets jail, probation

SAGINAW, MI — Just a few months after drawing a gun inside a gas station and getting locked in the store by its clerk, a Saginaw man has received jail time and probation. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Dec. 8, sentenced 22-year-old Jaylen C. Laury to 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days already served. Jackson also sentenced Laury to two years of probation under the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, an intensive supervision program that targets high-risk felony offenders with a history of probation violations or failure.
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy