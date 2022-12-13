Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourmshome.com
The Story of Coach Mike Leach and St. Jude Patient Londyn Perry
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach leaves a legacy of strength and character on and off the field. Having been part of a much larger picture in the lives of so many people, Mike Leach, also known as The Pirate, gave one young girl, Londyn Perry, the day of a lifetime, and they became fast friends.
Mississippi State makes decision on Mike Leach successor
Mississippi State has acted quickly to appoint a new head coach after the death of Mike Leach. The Bulldogs are expected to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to head coach, according to Ross Dellenger of SI Now. Arnett had been named the interim head coach after Leach was initially hospitalized on Saturday. Mississippi State is... The post Mississippi State makes decision on Mike Leach successor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ourmshome.com
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
178K+
Followers
23K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 1