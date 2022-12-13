When you want to make a difference in people’s lives, you use your skill and resources to help improve the lives of people around you in different ways. That’s exactly what Mr. Ashley Thomas and Mrs. Susan Thomas are doing in the Rio Grande Valley. Having spent decades working in corporate America, Susan in Healthcare Administration, and Ashley in oil and gas, are now working together towards building a relationship in the community of Pharr and surrounding areas and introducing the power of regenerative medicine to help people return to living without pain.

PHARR, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO