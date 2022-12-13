Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kurv.com
Edinburg CISD Increases Stipends For Teachers
The Edinburg CISD School Board has approved paying stipends to two groups of employees to ensure those employees are being paid fairly. The board approved one-point-35 million dollars in federal funding to pay for the stipends. The first of the stipend increases — one-point-one million dollars — will go to teachers involved with UIL clubs and organizations. The remaining funds will go toward rural schools in the district.
megadoctornews.com
Nursing Grads Pledge Devotion to Patient Care
HARLINGEN, Texas – Excitement spread as Texas State Technical College recently celebrated its latest Nursing program graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Twenty-five Associate Degree in Nursing graduates and five Vocational Nursing graduates were honored in separate ceremonies. The graduates walked across the stage...
QC Kinetix Opens Regenerative Medicine Clinic in Pharr
When you want to make a difference in people’s lives, you use your skill and resources to help improve the lives of people around you in different ways. That’s exactly what Mr. Ashley Thomas and Mrs. Susan Thomas are doing in the Rio Grande Valley. Having spent decades working in corporate America, Susan in Healthcare Administration, and Ashley in oil and gas, are now working together towards building a relationship in the community of Pharr and surrounding areas and introducing the power of regenerative medicine to help people return to living without pain.
megadoctornews.com
First Aid Certification Initiative for Middle School Students
EDINBURG, Texas – The Region One Education Service Center (ESC) Pathways Aligned to Health Science (PATHS) Project, in partnership with the DHR Institute for Research and Development, kicked-off its first session of a series of American Red Cross certification trainings, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the DHR Institute for Research and Development’s Edinburg location.
megadoctornews.com
Lanoue Completes Vaqueros MD Early Assurance Program
EDINBURG, Texas – Some students sacrifice hobbies to focus on their college classes, but 18-year-old Jake Lanoue says it’s important to balance academics with fun. That’s how he avoids burnout. At UTRGV, he leaned into activities with the student group Club Esports – hosting and commentating on...
riograndeguardian.com
Julian Alvarez is joining Lone Star National Bank
MCALLEN, Texas – Rio Grande Valley native Julian Alvarez, the retiring representative for labor on the Texas Workforce Commission, is joining Lone Star National Bank as senior vice president. Alvarez made his announcement at a reception held in his honor by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. The event was...
BISD teacher receives outstanding teaching award
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District teacher will be one of 15 educators in Texas to be presented with the Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award. The award recognizes K-12 humanities teachers making contributions in teaching, curriculum development and extracurricular programing. Alma Salazar, of Faulk Middle School in Brownsville, has been an educator […]
megadoctornews.com
Army Veteran, PA Student Gears Up For Next Journey
EDINBURG, Texas – They say pictures are worth a thousand words, and Estela Garcia’s photos can tell you stories. Garcia, a graduating UTRGV Physician Assistant student from Mission, is a U.S. Army veteran who joined the service when she was 19 and served on active duty for about eight years.
City of Pharr to host Trash Bash
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr invites the public to join in on the city’s Trash Bash. Pharr Public Works will host the Trash Bash from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday or until containers are full. The city will be accepting bulky trash and eight scrap tires per household. Refrigerators, concrete and hazardous material will […]
Edinburg PD to host Blue Santa toy drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department will host a Blue Santa toy drive Saturday to share the Christmas spirit. The toy drive will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Edinburg Police Department. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. All vehicles must report to Robert Vela High School, off of […]
BISD teacher union asks for higher retention stipend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID. BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much. “Teachers have been […]
kurv.com
San Benito District Confirms Galvan Placed On Administrative Leave
Officials with the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District confirm San Benito High School Principal Gilbert Galvan has been placed on administrative leave. The district made no further comment on Galvan’s status, calling it a personnel matter. Galvan is a longtime educator and has been principal at San Benito...
19 in Hidalgo County hospitals with flu
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo Country reported 19 patients are hospitalized with influenza in county hospitals as of Wednesday. Of the 19, two patients are in the ICU with influenza. The county will continue to update its hospitalization numbers each week until the end of the influenza season.
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Valley Baptist-Harlingen NICU director tells amazing story
HARLINGEN, Texas – When Rio Grande Guardian heath reporter Julia Rodriguez interviewed Rita Goodarzi, director of Valley Baptist-Harlingen’s 38-bed Newborn Intensive Care Unit, she said she knows people her age that were born in the NICU. Goodarzi said she can top that. She proceeded to tell an amazing...
KRGV
Invasive plant species impacting Valley water supply
An invasive plant that was gone for years is back on the rise — and it's choking up the Rio Grande. Efforts to kill the South American Water Hyacinth aquatic plant haven’t worked, and it’s impeding the flow of the river. "It clogs up your intakes as...
newsfromthestates.com
After recount, Democrat remains winner of battleground South Texas Senate seat
Morgan LaMantia after a Futuro RGV candidate forum in Brownsville on Jan. 19, 2022. After a recount, the Democrat remains the winner of the race for Senate District 27, a battleground seat in South Texas. (Verónica G. Cárdenas for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our...
McAllen may have low water pressure or no water at all
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Public Utilities announced Wednesday morning that some residents may experience low water pressure or no water at all throughout the city. At 10:02 a.m., the McAllen Public Utilities Twitter page posted that some may experience low water pressure or no water at all in the area of N 6th Street […]
KRGV
All-inclusive Edinburg city pool expansion set to be completed by March
Edinburg's city pool is having some upgrades added. Crews are adding picnic areas, bathrooms, showers, and training areas for lifeguards. Work is already underway for the multi-million expansion project. The pool will also have an all-inclusive splash pad for the kids. The city pool expansion is set to be finished...
LaMantia remains winner after recount for Senate District 27
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Elections and Voter Registration Department has released the results of the recount for the Senate District 27 seat in South Texas. The recount confirmed Democrat Morgan LaMantia’s win by 7,839 in Cameron County, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza. Garza told ValleyCentral the recount concluded Friday. […]
Comments / 0